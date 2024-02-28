<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hong Kong plans to expand the pilot scope of e-CNY, China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) in trial, to enhance cross-border payment efficiency, according to the government’s latest budget.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Paul Chan, the financial secretary of Hong Kong, said in his <a href="https://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202402/28/P2024022800141.htm?fontSize=1">budget speech</a> on Wednesday that the government plans to expand the pilot testing of the digital yuan so more residents in Hong Kong may top up their e-CNY wallets through the local existing “Faster Payment System” (FPS). </span></p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.hkma.gov.hk/eng/key-functions/international-financial-centre/financial-market-infrastructure/faster-payment-system-fps/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">FPS</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is a real-time payment settlement system that allows users to make cross-bank e-wallet payments by entering the mobile phone number or the email address of the recipient.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Hong Kong’s de facto central bank, completed the first-phase pilot of its CBDC, the e-HKD, in October 2023, and has “studied domestic retail use cases in various areas such as programmable payments, offline payments and tokenized deposits,” according to Chan. The HKMA plans to “soon commence” the second phase of its e-HKD pilot.</span></p>\r\n<h2><span style="font-weight: 400;">A multi-CBDC platform</span></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The HKMA has also been engaged in the mBridge CBDC project, which is set to launch the first phase of its service this year, according to the budget speech. The </span><a href="https://www.bis.org/about/bisih/topics/cbdc/mcbdc_bridge.htm"><span style="font-weight: 400;">mBridge project</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is initiated by the Bank for International Settlements, the HKMA and the central banks of China, Thailand and the UAE to experiment with a common multi-CBDC platform for wholesale cross-border payments.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Hong Kong issued the second batch of tokenized green bonds earlier this month after it issued the first batch in February 2023, Chan added. That was “the world's first-ever multi-currency tokenized bond issuance,” and has attracted “overwhelming subscription” by global institutional investors, including asset managers, insurance companies, private banks and non-financial corporates, he said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Chan also noted that Hong Kong plans to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279492/hong-kong-regulatory-sandbox-for-stablecoin"><span style="font-weight: 400;">soon roll out a sandbox</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for those interested in issuing stablecoins. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">In December, the </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and the HKMA jointly </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/269292/hong-kong-proposes-licenses-should-be-required-for-stablecoin-issuers"><span style="font-weight: 400;">launched a consultation</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> — until Feb. 29 — on regulating stablecoin issuers. They proposed that all fiat-referenced stablecoin issuers should obtain a license from the HKMA.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>