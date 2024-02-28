<p>The Hong Kong Monetary Authority plans to introduce a regulatory sandbox for stablecoin issuers in the near future, the city’s financial secretary, Paul Chan, said during the 2024 budget announcement on Wednesday.</p>\r\n<p>Chan stated in the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qr-yiblclXA">announcement</a> that the sandbox is designed to enable companies to test stablecoin initiatives, explore business models, and implement investor protection and risk management strategies in a controlled environment.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Cybersecurity, alongside investor and customer protection are matters of utmost importance in web 3.0 development, embracing the principle of ‘same activity, same risks, same regulation,’” Chan added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last December, the HKMA and the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) jointly </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278333/hong-kong-otc-stablecoin-crypto-consultation-bills"><span style="font-weight: 400;">launched a consultation</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on licensing requirements for stablecoin issuers. This came after Hong Kong, which has been moving to regain its position as Asia’s crypto hub, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275952/hong-kong-crypto-investors-licencing-deadline"><span style="font-weight: 400;">pushed out a licensing regime</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for digital asset trading platforms last June.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong noted on its </span><a href="https://www.sfc.hk/en/Welcome-to-the-Fintech-Contact-Point/Virtual-assets/Virtual-asset-trading-platforms-operators/Lists-of-virtual-asset-trading-platforms"><span style="font-weight: 400;">official website</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that crypto trading platforms that have not submitted license applications by Feb. 29 must shut down operations in the region by the end of May. So far, only two — OSL and Hashkey — have managed to attain operating licenses in Hong Kong.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>