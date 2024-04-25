<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fidelity’s spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund saw daily net outflows of $22.61 million on Thursday, becoming the first day the ETF saw more funds move out since its January listing, according to SoSoValue data. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Several other U.S. bitcoin funds reported daily outflows, totaling a drainage of $217.58 million. Grayscale’s converted ETF lost $139.37 million, while Ark Invest and 21Shares’ fund saw $31.34 million move out, SoSoValue </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed. Valkyrie’s fund lost $20.16 million and Bitwise saw an outflow of $6 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Franklin Templeton’s EZBC was the only fund that saw daily net inflows, drawing in $1.87 million. BlackRock’s IBIT fund saw zero amount of flows on Thursday, according to crypto analyst </span><a href="https://twitter.com/HODL15Capital/status/1783650718445895713"><span style="font-weight: 400;">HODL15Capital</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, as it did on Wednesday, ending its 71-day streak of positive flows. However, zero flows are </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290785/us-spot-bitcoin-etf-outflow"><span style="font-weight: 400;">typical</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in ETFs, according to Bloomberg ETF Analyst James Seyffart.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fund inflows were essentially non-existent post-bitcoin halving, Hong Song-uk, an analyst at NH Investment and Securities, said in a Friday </span><a href="https://m.nhqv.com/research/authCheck?type=view&amp;rshPprNo=000000000000124887"><span style="font-weight: 400;">report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. “There are no follow-up events that focus attention on Bitcoin in the near term," Hong said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin is trading hands at $64,410 at publication time, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s Price Page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. About $58.2 million worth of bitcoin was liquidated in the past 24 hours, $35 million of which were long positions, according to Coinglass </span><a href="https://www.coinglass.com/LiquidationData"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>