<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw a total daily net outflow of $120.64 million on Wednesday as eight products recorded saw zero flows, according to data from SoSoValue.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Grayscale's GBTC had $130.42 million leave the converted bitcoin ETF, while Fidelity and Ark Invest's funds were the only two to have inflows totaling about $10 million, SoSoValue <a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf">data</a> showed. Eight other funds including BlackRock's IBIT and Bitwise's BITB, recorded zero flows</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">. BlackRock's IBIT in particular, ended its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290265/blackrocks-spot-bitcoin-etf-joins-exclusive-club-after-70-straight-days-of-growth">71-day positive streak</a> on Wednesday.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Days with zero inflows are typical and not indicative of product failure," Rachael Lucas, crypto analyst at BTC Markets, told The Block. "It also coincides with market performance and geopolitical tensions, highlighting complexities beyond ETF flows."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Joe Caselin, head of institutional marketing of BIT crypto exchange also said that zero flows in an ETF is no special event, while they could indicate ETF excitement cooling down. "Bridging fiat into the BTC narrative takes time, and we will continue to see fresh inflows coming in waves as the slow but unstoppable machine of TradFi clicks with crypto," Caselin said.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bloomberg ETF Analyst James Seyffart previously </span><a href="https://twitter.com/JSeyff/status/1780243642851995735"><span style="font-weight: 400;">explained</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X that ETF shares are created or destroyed in units, which only happens when there is a significant enough mismatch in supply and demand, hence why zero flows can be often spotted in such products.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The cumulative trading volume for all 11 spot bitcoin ETFs is nearing $230 billion, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block ETF data dashboard</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>