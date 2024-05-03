<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Dutch financial crime investigators arrested a 26-year-old man on Monday for charges of fraud, embezzlement, and money laundering related to an alleged rug pull scheme behind the Web3 gambling network ZKasino.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Investigators searched the suspect’s home and seized physical and digital records, and various assets worth 11.4 million euros ($12.2 million) that include real estate and cryptocurrencies, the Fiscal Information and Investigation Service of the Netherlands (FIOD) said in a </span><a href="https://www.fiod.nl/12-miljoen-beslag-en-aanhouding-in-onderzoek-naar-oplichting-op-gokplatform/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> today.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The FIOD added that there is a possibility of more arrests related to ZKasino in the future. While the statement did not explicitly state how the suspect was involved with the project, the FIOD told The Block that he is part of the ZKasino team.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ZKasino</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which set out as a decentralized gambling platform, abruptly changed its token redeeming policies around the time of launch. This change prevented investors from reclaiming their bridged ether tokens, which was initially promised by the team. By the time of launch, over 10,000 investors had already bridged <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289996/zkasino-launch-leads-to-widespread-outrage-as-33-million-promised-to-investors-is-sent-to-lido">more than $33 million</a> worth of crypto on ZKasino, which <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290044/big-brain-zkasino">led them to claim</a> that the </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">project was a rug pull</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> scam.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The FIOD wrote in the statement that i</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">nvestors were told that they would get their investments back within 30 days, but that did not happen. The technical way in which the smart contract was set up on the blockchain also suggests that the return was not the intention, according to the authorities. “This could indicate a modus operandi called rug pull,” the FIOD added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The statement detailed that the suspect was examined by a magistrate on Thursday, and that his detention was extended by two weeks. </span></p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>