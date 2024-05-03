LayerZero offers sybil farmers chance to 'self-report' in the name of durability

<div class="css-175oi2r r-1awozwy r-18u37iz r-1wbh5a2 r-dnmrzs">\r\n<div class="css-1rynq56 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-37j5jr r-a023e6 r-rjixqe r-b88u0q r-1awozwy r-6koalj r-1udh08x r-3s2u2q r-1ddef8g" dir="ltr"><span class="css-1qaijid r-dnmrzs r-1udh08x r-3s2u2q r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">LayerZero Labs appears to want nothing to do with excessive airdrop farming, or sybil activity.</span></span></div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div dir="ltr"> </div>\r\n<div dir="ltr">"We believe it is in the protocol's best interest to distribute tokens to durable users, not sybil farmers," the developer <a href="https://twitter.com/LayerZero_Labs/status/1786441554816532646">posted to X</a> on Friday.</div>\r\n<div dir="ltr"> </div>\r\n<div dir="ltr">In the hopes of curbing the ills of sybil activity, <span class="css-1qaijid r-dnmrzs r-1udh08x r-3s2u2q r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">LayerZero Labs</span></span> also offered an incentive. "We are giving all sybil users an opportunity to self-report within the next 14 days in return for 15% of their intended allocation, no questions asked," it added.</div>\r\n<div dir="ltr"> </div>\r\n<div dir="ltr">LayerZero Labs is the developer of a cross-chain communication protocol. On Thursday, it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292084/layerzero-labs-finalizes-initial-snapshot-for-potential-airdrop">completed the first snapshot</a> apparently related to a potential airdrop distribution to community members. The snapshot — the final point at which transactions count for eligibility of the airdrop — was finalized at 11:59:59 p.m. UTC on May 1, 2024, the team said in a graphic <a href="https://twitter.com/LayerZero_Labs/status/1785821562475839843">shared on X</a>.</div>\r\n<div dir="ltr">\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Generally, airdrops fit into a broader strategy of rewarding early users while establishing decentralized governance power within a network. Excessive airdrop farming, or sybil activity, involves an individual using hundreds, maybe thousands, of addresses to gobble up tokens for the sole purpose of more or less dumping them immediately.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Only time will tell if LayerZero Labs's effort to appeal to sybil users' sense of fairness pays dividends. The developer said in a <a href="https://medium.com/layerzero-official/addressing-sybil-activity-a2f92218ddd3">blog post</a> the self-reporting deadline is May 17.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">In the same blog post, the developer also proclaimed: "If you think you are a sybil, you are most likely a sybil."</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Specific rewards for network use have not been detailed but the timing of the potential airdrop follows an earlier LayerZero Labs's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/266698/layerzero-says-its-targeting-token-launch-for-first-half-of-2024" data-v-f87c67ca="">statement</a> of a token launch targeted for the first half of 2024.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n<div dir="ltr"> </div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>