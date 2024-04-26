Enthusiasm rises on stablecoin bill passage, but regulatory uncertainty remains

<p class="p2"><span class="s1">Optimism that a stablecoin bill's passage is near is being met with a dash of skepticism. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">Over the past two weeks, new legislation was introduced in the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288723/lummis-gillibrand-introduce-bill-prohibiting-unbacked-algorithmic-stablecoins-among-other-regulatory-frameworks"><span class="s2">Senate</span></a> that would rein in stablecoins, and on Wednesday, Ranking Democrat of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters said she and Chair Patrick McHenry were on their way "to getting a stablecoin bill in the short run."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">"I want you to know that Patrick McHenry and I have been working very well together. We've been working on this for 22 months," Waters told <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vLftqnwppc"><span class="s2">Bloomberg</span></a>. "We have put together a legislation with a few more tweaks that we may have to put to it that I think is going to bring everybody together."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">McHenry and Waters have been working on a stablecoin bill that was advanced out of the Republican-led House Financial Services Committee over the summer last year. At the time, Waters called the bill "</span><span class="s3">deeply problematic" due to a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241749/us-stablecoin-talks-stall-as-senior-house-republican-blames-white-house"><span class="s4">provision</span></a> that allows state regulators to approve stablecoin issuances without Federal Reserve input.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">Though it's hard to ignore the optimism, said Cody Carbone, </span><span class="s3">vice president of policy for the Chamber of Digital Commerce,</span><span class="s1"> there is still the unresolved sticking point on who should be the primary regulator for stablecoin issuers, he said in an interview with The Block. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">"This has been the hang-up all along and I haven't seen anything to show me that they have solved this," Carbone said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">Offices for McHenry and Waters did not respond to a request for comment about whether they had resolved the issue of state versus federal regulation and supervision. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">"Long story short, until I can see that being resolved, I don't know how there is a pathway. They could tell me, 'Hey, we're 95% there,' but if that 5% is still this state versus federal issue, I'm still pessimistic that this is going to move forward," Carbone added.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">The Senate bill, introduced by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has a provision to create </span><span class="s3">"federal and state regulatory regimes for stablecoin issuers that preserves the dual banking system." Specifically, the bill creates a cap, allowing "state trust companies to create and issue payment stablecoins up to $10 billion."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">"Maybe they're viewing that as the solution and the compromise, but I haven't heard anything from McHenry to say that's what he would like to do," Carbone said. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p2"><span class="s1">Attached to other bills to get passage</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s5">A stablecoin bill does have a shot at being included in the upcoming Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization. </span><span class="s3"> FAA reauthorization is through May 10, but political urgency to respond to Iran's attack on Israel could mean lawmakers have more time, TD Cowen said in a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288411/potential-movement-on-stablecoin-legislation-following-talks-with-sen-schumer-td-cowen"><span class="s6">note</span></a> on April 15. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Carbone put it at a 35% chance of a stablecoin bill being included in the FAA reauthorization. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">"I don't know if I'm saying this with like my heart or my head," Carbone said. "I want it to pass, and I want them to move forward and I want to have a regulatory framework here because it seems like such low-hanging fruit."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">Otherwise, post-election season, a stablecoin bill could be attached to end-of-year bills such as the National Defense Authorization Act or part of a legislative package that includes a bill that would allow financial institutions to provide services to the marijuana industry. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">"It gets really, really tough," Carbone said. "I would love nothing more for a stablecoin bill to pass, but I have a hard time figuring out what the pathway is." </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. 