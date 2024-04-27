<p>The troubles began with <a href="https://lenta-ru.translate.goog/news/2024/03/29/uveliii/?_x_tr_sl=ru&amp;_x_tr_tl=en&amp;_x_tr_hl=en&amp;_x_tr_pto=wapp">reports</a> of a raid by Russian authorities on the offices of crypto exchange Beribit at the end of March, allegely in connection to the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack. Then, Beribit, which is an officially licensed exchange in Russia, <a href="https://t-me.translate.goog/BeribitNews/591?_x_tr_sl=ru&amp;_x_tr_tl=en&amp;_x_tr_hl=en&amp;_x_tr_pto=wapp">announced</a> on Telegram that during a change in leadership, discrepancies in the company's financials were found and an audit had to be undertaken. </p>\r\n<p>Now, tensions appear to have boiled over, with more than fifty Beribit clients occupying the exchange's offices, demanding over $4 million of their funds back, according to Russian-language news site <a href="https://www-gazeta-ru.translate.goog/business/2024/04/27/18997183.shtml?updated&amp;_x_tr_sl=ru&amp;_x_tr_tl=en&amp;_x_tr_hl=en&amp;_x_tr_pto=wapp">Gazeta.Ru</a>. Videos circulating on social media show customers being <a href="https://x.com/nexta_tv/status/1784236911604736396">given chocolate</a> instead, alongside promises that deposits would be resolved within 1-15 days. </p>\r\n<p>Beribit employees tried to flee out a back door, according to the report, before being stopped by angry customers who called the police. Beribit has since <a href="https://t-me.translate.goog/BeribitNews/596?_x_tr_sl=ru&amp;_x_tr_tl=en&amp;_x_tr_hl=en&amp;_x_tr_pto=wapp">claimed</a> that it's processing withdrawals, with the first batch of payments already going out to clients, though another <a href="https://t-me.translate.goog/shot_shot/65553?_x_tr_sl=ru&amp;_x_tr_tl=en&amp;_x_tr_hl=en&amp;_x_tr_pto=wapp">report</a> claims that the only clients to receive funds were those who had filed police reports. </p>\r\n<h2>Russian Duma considers exchange ban</h2>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, legislators of the State Duma, Russia's lower house, have introduced a bill that would ban cryptocurrency exchanges in the country, though crypto transactions and mining firms registered with the government would still be permitted, according to <a href="https://www-gazeta-ru.translate.goog/business/2024/04/27/18997183.shtml?updated&amp;_x_tr_sl=ru&amp;_x_tr_tl=en&amp;_x_tr_hl=en&amp;_x_tr_pto=wapp">Gazeta</a>. The bill would also ban cryptocurrency advertisements. </p>\r\n<p>In response, another legislator <a href="https://www-gazeta-ru.translate.goog/social/news/2024/04/27/22886281.shtml?_x_tr_sl=ru&amp;_x_tr_tl=en&amp;_x_tr_hl=en&amp;_x_tr_pto=wapp">asserted</a> that such a ban would undermine Russia's national security interests, as cryptocurrency is used to purchase weapons and other defense equipment from non-Western countries, evading sanctions and other restrictions, according to the report.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>