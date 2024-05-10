<p>Billionaire Mark Cuban responded to former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's courting of crypto in a Friday social media post, claiming that crypto will play a large role in the 2024 election.</p>\r\n<p><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">"If Joe Biden</span><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"> loses, there is a good chance you will be able to thank Gary Gensler and the SEC," Cuban <a href="https://twitter.com/mcuban/status/1789037772050702824">wrote</a> on the social media platform X. "Crypto is a mainstay with younger and independent voters."</span></p>\r\n<p>Cuban added that the Securities and Commission Chair Gary Gensler failed to properly protect investors against fraud, saying, "A<span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">ll he has done is make it nearly impossible for legitimate crypto companies to operate, killing who knows how many businesses and ruining who knows how many entrepreneurs."</span></p>\r\n<p><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">"This is also a warning to Congress," Cuban continued. "Crypto voters will be heard this election. You could solve this problem for Biden by passing legislation that defines registration that is specific to the crypto industry just as other industries have registration that is defined for them. Or you could do the better option and assign all crypto to be regulated by the CFTC."</span></p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289928/billionaire-mark-cuban-weighs-in-on-the-bitcoin-halving">Mark Cuban</a> is an American entrepreneur and owner of the National Basketball Association league Dallas Mavericks. </p>\r\n<h2>Crypto in the election</h2>\r\n<p>A January 2024 <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/270010/crypto-voters-would-pick-democrats-in-congress-and-trump-for-president-a-recent-poll-found">poll</a> found that 51% of crypto voters would select Trump as U.S. president, with 41% opting for Biden. However, 46% said they would vote for Democrats in the Senate and House, while 42% would choose Republicans in Congress. Nine percent of these voters were undecided. </p>\r\n<p>Trump said that he would <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293384/donald-trump-crypto-campaign-donation">accept</a> cryptocurrency donations for his presidential campaign. Additionally, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293416/trump-and-biden-inspired-memecoins-rally-despite-broader-crypto-pullback">memecoins</a> inspired by Trump and current US president Joe Biden rallied 44% and 22%, respectively, on May 9, The Block previously reported. </p>\r\n<p>Gensler has held the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/270925/gary-gensler-warns-of-volatile-risky-crypto-assets-as-industry-waits-for-potential-spot-bitcoin-etf-approval">view</a> that cryptocurrencies are a risky and volatile asset, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284208/sec-chair-gary-gensler-says-crypto-markets-could-use-a-little-disinfectant">stating</a> in March that the "crypto markets could use a little disinfectant."</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>