<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The crypto market could use some "disinfectant," said Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, making his latest dig at the industry.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">During a speech on Friday at the Columbia Law School conference, Gensler spoke about the need and benefits of disclosures in general in the financial markets, such as on climate and cyber risks. Gensler said that disclosures provide for more efficient markets and ultimately protect investors. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"There are participants in crypto securities markets that seek to avoid these registration </span><span class="s1">requirements," Gensler said in his prepared remarks. "No registration means no mandatory disclosure. Many would agree that the crypto markets could use a little disinfectant."</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Past warnings</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Gensler has consistently warned that crypto exchanges need to register with the agency and that </span><span class="s2">crypto firms are subject to the same rules as traditional finance. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Over the past year, the SEC charged Coinbase, Kraken and others for allegedly operating as an unregistered exchange, broker, dealer and clearinghouse. Meanwhile, crypto firms have argued that it's not possible to register with the agency. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Gensler also focused on the need for disclosures related to executive compensation, climate and cyber risks in his prepared remarks on Friday. This comes as the SEC voted earlier this month to adopt <a href="https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2024-31"><span class="s3">rules</span></a> requiring companies to disclose climate-related risks. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>