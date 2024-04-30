<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A prospective stablecoin bill will likely not be included in upcoming must-pass Federal Aviation Administration legislation as lawmakers try to get the bill across the finish line.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">House and Senate leadership have indicated the FAA will be "clean" of bills lawmakers have been looking to attach, so it is unlikely that a stablecoin bill will be included, according to a Democratic aide.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">Lawmakers, including House Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., ranking Democrat Maxine Waters, D-Calif. and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had <a href="https://subscriber.politicopro.com/article/2024/04/mchenry-waters-schumer-discuss-attaching-stablecoins-cannabis-banking-to-faa-00151851"><span class="s3">reportedly</span></a> discussed attaching the bill to upcoming FAA reauthorization, which could accompany cannabis legislation. That must-pass reauthorization is up against a May 10 deadline.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">A stablecoin bill is likely to be included in a larger legislative package, leaving a few options. Post-election season, a bill could be attached </span><span class="s2">to end-of-year bills such as the National Defense Authorization Act or part of a legislative package that includes a bill that would allow financial institutions to provide services to the marijuana industry.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Crypto-friendly top Republican Rep. French Hill said he would <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291546/a-bill-combining-marijuana-banking-and-stablecoins-top-republican-french-hill-says-hed-vote-for-it-bloomberg">support</a> a legislative package that includes both a bill to regulate stablecoins and another focused on marijuana banking, in an interview with <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-26/key-house-republican-would-back-stablecoin-marijuana-combo-bill?utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&amp;utm_source=twitter&amp;utm_content=crypto&amp;utm_medium=social">Bloomberg</a> on Monday. Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio., has also said he is supportive of the idea, according to <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-16/stablecoin-law-push-gets-surprise-boost-from-crypto-skeptic-sherrod-brown">Bloomberg</a>.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s2">Ongoing talks </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">Reps. Waters and McHenry have been working on a stablecoin bill for over 20 months. </span><span class="s2">One hang-up in the past has been who would be the primary regulator for stablecoin issuers — the federal government or state regulators. Last summer, Waters called the stablecoin bill "deeply problematic" due to a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241749/us-stablecoin-talks-stall-as-senior-house-republican-blames-white-house"><span class="s3">provision</span></a> that allows state regulators to approve stablecoin issuances without Federal Reserve input. It is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291274/enthusiasm-rises-on-stablecoin-bill-passage-but-regulatory-uncertainty-remains"><span class="s3">unclear</span></a> whether that has been resolved.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">Last week, Waters told <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vLftqnwppc"><span class="s3">Bloomberg</span></a> she and McHenry were on their way "to getting a stablecoin bill in the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291274/enthusiasm-rises-on-stablecoin-bill-passage-but-regulatory-uncertainty-remains"><span class="s3">short run</span></a>."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Senate bill, introduced by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo. earlier this month, has a provision to create "federal and state regulatory regimes for stablecoin issuers that preserves the dual banking system." Specifically, the bill creates a cap, allowing "state trust companies to create and issue payment stablecoins up to $10 billion."