SEC's lack of internal coordination suggests Ethereum ETF pivot 'entirely political,' source says

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">It's crunch time as firms grapple with the Securities and Exchange Commission's seemingly sudden shift in potentially approving spot ether exchange-traded funds. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">On Monday, the SEC's division of trading and markets called exchanges to tell them that they would be approving 19b-4s this week, according to a person familiar. This comes as <a href="https://www.barrons.com/articles/sec-ether-etf-bitcoin-prices-ccd90624?mod=bol-social-tw"><span class="s3">Barrons</span></a> reports that SEC staff told exchanges on Monday that it was leaning toward approving them, citing people familiar with the matter. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">This is a 180-degree turn from what the SEC told issuers two weeks ago when the agency showed no interest in the filings, a person familiar told The Block. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">"It is a completely unprecedented situation, which means it's entirely political," the source said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Issuers, who are then responsible for S-1s, began making calls to the SEC. However, examiners within the SEC's division of corporation finance were seemingly not on the same page as the agency's division of trading and markets, the source familiar with the situation said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Notably, the SEC's division of trading and markets approves 19b-4s, while the agency's division of corporation finance is in charge of S-1s. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">"They're not even internally coordinated yet, which is why this is most likely a political decision," a person familiar said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Some sources speculate that the SEC's change of heart could be politically motivated as elections are approaching quickly. Former President Donald Trump has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293384/donald-trump-crypto-campaign-donation"><span class="s3">appeared</span></a> to be pro-crypto over the past month. The former president told a crowd that bought his NFTs that President Joe Biden doesn't know what crypto is and said, “If you like crypto in any form, and it comes in a lot of different forms, if you are in favor of crypto, you better vote for Trump."</span><span class="s4"> </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">The source said they would not be surprised if this becomes a campaign issue. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">"The issue is that the Democrats desperately need young people to go out and vote for them. And the main positioning, if you look at what Biden is doing from a campaign perspective, is to position himself as a forward-looking octogenarian," the source said. President Joe Biden could score a win via the SEC approving spot ether ETFs, the source added. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Next up are updates to 19b-4 forms after receiving comments from the SEC. Given the tight deadlines, the source said, comments on 19b-4s will be very light. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">"They're [SEC] doing the equivalent of writing the term paper the night before," the source said on the agency's work on getting back comments on 19b-4s. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Not so sudden</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Some were not sure that the SEC was necessarily suddenly changing its mind on spot ether ETFs. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">"If the SEC wanted to draw a line in the sand on ether – whether because they believed it was security, they had concerns regarding the correlation between the spot and futures markets, or some other reason – their chance to do so was last October prior to approving ether futures ETFs," said Nathan Geraci, president of The ETF Store, said in an email to The Block. "They didn't do that." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">The SEC previously greenlit </span><span class="s4">a batch of<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/253947/ether-futures-etfs-from-proshares-vaneck-and-others-go-live"><span class="s5"> ether futures ETFs</span></a> in October 2023, including from ProShares, VanEck and Bitwise. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">"Once the SEC approved ether futures ETFs, that likely sealed the fate of an approval outcome for spot ether ETFs," Geraci said. "I strongly suspect the SEC learned an important lesson from the circus atmosphere surrounding the spot bitcoin ETF approval process and decided to approach spot ether ETFs much more quietly." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Geraci also noted that the SEC did most of the "heavy lifting" on the language it wants in spot ether ETFs' 19b-4s and S-1s when it approved spot bitcoin ETFs earlier this year. Some <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/267062/blackrock-and-fidelity-hash-out-details-over-spot-bitcoin-etf-redemption-models-with-the-sec-as-anticipation-mounts"><span class="s5">sticking points</span></a> had to be ironed out then, including whether there would be a cash or in-kind redemption model. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">"That made it much easier for the SEC to wait until the last minute to engage with exchanges and issuers," Geraci said about spot ether ETFs.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>