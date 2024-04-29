A bill combining marijuana banking and stablecoins? Top Republican French Hill says he'd vote for it: Bloomberg

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Crypto-friendly top Republican Rep. French Hill would support a legislative package that includes both a bill to regulate stablecoins and another focused on marijuana banking.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Hill, who currently leads the House Financial Services subcommittee focused on digital assets, said he would vote for such a bill, as lawmakers say they </span><span class="s1">are getting closer to crafting a final stablecoin bill.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">“I would vote for it if it were coupled,” Hill told <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-26/key-house-republican-would-back-stablecoin-marijuana-combo-bill?utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&amp;utm_source=twitter&amp;utm_content=crypto&amp;utm_medium=social"><span class="s3">Bloomberg</span></a> on Monday. “I have supported the SAFE Banking Act for nine years in Congress now, which would allow cannabis dealers in states where it’s legal to have access to the banking system. I think it’s a lot easier to catch bad actors and illegal activity if those companies are participating in the banking system.”</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">A stablecoin bill is likely to be included in a larger legislative package. Lawmakers, including House Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., ranking Democrat Maxine Waters, D-Calif. and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have <a href="https://subscriber.politicopro.com/article/2024/04/mchenry-waters-schumer-discuss-attaching-stablecoins-cannabis-banking-to-faa-00151851"><span class="s3">reportedly</span></a> discussed attaching the bill to upcoming Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization, which could accompany cannabis legislation. That must-pass reauthorization is up against a May 10 deadline.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">Including marijuana banking and stablecoins in the FAA bill is a "call that leadership has to make," Hill told Bloomberg.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">"I think there are other ways that we can do it during the course of the year," Hill added.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">If compromise is reached on combining a marijuana banking with stablecoins, it could face an uphill climb with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who has repeatedly opposed the marijuana banking bill, according to multiple news reports.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s1"><b>In the short run</b></span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">McHenry and Waters have been working on a bill to rein in stablecoins for almost a year. Waters told <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vLftqnwppc"><span class="s3">Bloomberg</span></a> last week she and McHenry </span><span class="s4">were on their way "to getting a stablecoin bill in the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291274/enthusiasm-rises-on-stablecoin-bill-passage-but-regulatory-uncertainty-remains"><span class="s3">short run</span></a>."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">"I think Ranking Member Waters is correct, that we're very close to completing our bipartisan work together on a payment stablecoin bill that will protect consumers and enhance innovation here in the United States and make the U.S. more competitive," Hill told Bloomberg.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">One hang-up in the past has been who would be the primary regulator for stablecoin issuers — the federal government or state regulators. Last summer, Waters called the stablecoin bill "deeply problematic" due to a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241749/us-stablecoin-talks-stall-as-senior-house-republican-blames-white-house"><span class="s5">provision</span></a> that allows state regulators to approve stablecoin issuances without Federal Reserve input. It is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291274/enthusiasm-rises-on-stablecoin-bill-passage-but-regulatory-uncertainty-remains"><span class="s3">unclear</span></a> whether that has been resolved.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">On the Senate side, Sens Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., introduced a stablecoin bill earlier this month with a provision to create "federal and state regulatory regimes for stablecoin issuers that preserves the dual banking system." Specifically, the bill creates a cap, allowing "state trust companies to create and issue payment stablecoins up to $10 billion."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">Hill is also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283140/crypto-friendly-rep-french-hill-seeks-to-lead-the-house-financial-services-committee"><span class="s6">vying</span></a> to lead the House Financial Services Committee as chair following the retirement of current chair McHenry next year.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. 