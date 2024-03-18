<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Rep. French Hill is jumping into the race to be the next chair of the House Financial Services Committee. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Arkansas Republican, who has been friendly toward crypto, is looking to chair that committee, replacing current Chair Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. McHenry, who announced his plans to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/266168/crypto-friendly-rep-patrick-mchenry-wont-be-seeking-re-election"><span class="s2">retire</span></a> at the beginning of 2025. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">PunchBowl News first <a href="https://punchbowl.news/article/french-hill-house-financial-services-committee-chair/"><span class="s2">reported</span></a> the news on Sunday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Rep. Hill has been visiting with his colleagues about the possibility of seeking the House Financial Services chairmanship since Chairman McHenry announced he is not seeking reelection,” said Brooke Nethercott, Hill’s communications director, in an emailed statement to The Block. “Drawing on these conversations, as well as his four decades of public and private sector experience in financial services, Rep. Hill has decided he will seek the committee chairmanship.”</span></p>\r\n<h2>Hill’s crypto background</h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Hill, who currently leads the House Financial Services subcommittee focused on digital assets, has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/216600/rep-hill-says-he-plans-to-work-with-house-agriculture-on-crypto-legislation"><span class="s2">worked</span></a> on crypto legislation regarding stablecoins and another that takes a comprehensive approach to regulating crypto. Hill has said he is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275004/republican-french-hill-says-hes-optimistic-about-prospect-for-new-crypto-legislation-in-2024"><span class="s3">optimistic</span></a> about the prospects for both bills. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Congressman Hill had been a champion in prioritizing the creation of robust regulatory frameworks for digital assets,” said </span><span class="s4">Cody Carbone, vice president of policy for the Chamber of Digital Commerce, in a statement.</span><span class="s1"> “We look forward to continue working with him on creating rules that promote innovation and provide legal clarity.” </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Hill could become chair if Republicans still have control of the House of Representatives following election season later this year. Others have also vied for the chairmanship, including Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., though he pulled out of the ring when he announced his retirement in January. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>