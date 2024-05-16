<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. recorded a total daily net inflow of $302.97 million on Wednesday, the largest since May 3.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fidelity’s FBTC led the inflows with $131 million worth of daily inflows, followed by Bitwise fund’s $86 million, according to SoSoValue </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Ark Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB drew in $39 million, while bitcoin ETFs managed by Valkyrie, VanEck, Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree, and both Invesco and Galaxy Digital reported single-digit net inflows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Grayscale’s GBTC, the largest spot bitcoin fund in terms of net asset value, recorded its third-ever net inflows yesterday, bringing in $27 million. BlackRock, the second largest, recorded zero flows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The large inflows suggest that investment advisors and hedge fund managers consider BTC ETFs a unique hedge, providing diversification benefits that traditional asset classes cannot offer,” Rachael Lucas, crypto analyst at BTC Markets, told The Block.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Despite recent fluctuations, the cumulative net inflow of $12 billion since their debut in January highlights continued attractiveness of these financial instruments,” Lucas added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As of Wednesday, the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. have seen $12.15 billion worth of cumulative net inflows. However, trading volume on the ETFs has been in a steady decline since peaking in March, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's Data Dashboard</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of bitcoin rose 6.65% in the past 24 hours to $66,081 at the time of publication, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s price data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Wednesday, New York-based hedge fund Millennium Management revealed that it held </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294760/millennium-management-holds-2-billion-in-spot-bitcoin-etf-shares"><span style="font-weight: 400;">$1.94 billion worth of shares</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in five spot bitcoin ETFs, as of March 31. Its largest allocation was in BlackRock’s IBIT, roughly around $844 million. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>