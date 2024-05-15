<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hedge Fund Millennium Management has poured nearly $2 billion in bitcoin ETFs as of the first financial quarter. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Millennium Management on March 31 held $1.94 billion in shares of spot bitcoin ETFs, spread out across five funds: ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB), Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin ETF (FBTC). However, the fair market value of those shares made up just 3% of the hedge fund's $64 billion in assets under management, according to its quarterly 13F </span><a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1273087/000127308724000071/xslForm13F_X02/MLP_13F_2024Q1.xml"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> with U.S. securities regulators.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The fund, founded and helmed by Wall Street legend Israel Englander, held roughly $844 million in BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) — its largest spot bitcoin ETF allocation — as of the three-month period ending in March. It also held a more than $800 million stake in the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), as well as roughly $202 million worth of shares of </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), and roughly $45 million worth of shares in both ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) ARKB and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB).</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Millennium Management is one of several investment firms to embrace spot bitcoin ETFs, as institutional investors flock to the crypto-based funds. Other notable investors in the funds include Apollo Management and Elliott Capital. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>