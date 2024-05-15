<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Eclipse announced today that it has appointed Vijay Chetty, its chief growth officer, to replace Neel Somani as its new CEO. Its founder Somani will be departing the company, according to Eclipse.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Chetty brings over a decade of crypto-native experience to the helm, having held leadership positions at Uniswap Labs, dYdX Trading, and Ripple Labs in addition to his investing experience at BlackRock,” Eclipse </span><a href="https://twitter.com/EclipseFND/status/1790939437695996019"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in an X post.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The replacement comes less than a week after former CEO and founder Somani acknowledged but denied allegations of sexual harassment in an X post. “I have never sexually assaulted or harassed any woman,” Somani </span><a href="https://twitter.com/neelsalami/status/1788658998411133067?s=46"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a> last week<span style="font-weight: 400;">. “This is a serious issue endemic to our industry and society in general, and I don't mean to minimize it by my denial of these false allegations.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Somani, who founded the blockchain firm in 2022, announced at the time that he plans to reduce his role as the “public face” of Eclipse. He </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293612/eclipse-ceo-steps-back-amid-harassment-allegations"><span style="font-weight: 400;">told The Block</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last week that he intended to remain active as CEO of Eclipse.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While Eclipse did not detail the reason for Somani’s departure, Web3 venture capital firm Hack VC wrote on X shortly after the announcement that it had worked with other investors of Eclipse to urge Neel to resign. “And we are pleased to see that happen,” Hack VC </span><a href="https://twitter.com/hack_vc/status/1790942270977675733"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The VC co-led Eclipse's $50 million <a href="https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311254845/en/Eclipse-Labs-Announces-50M-Series-A-Funding-co-led-by-Placeholder-and-Hack-VC">Series A</a> funding in March.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Somani’s </span><a href="https://twitter.com/neelsalami"><span style="font-weight: 400;">X profile</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> has since been changed to remove Eclipse from his description. Instead, it now reads, “I don’t use Twitter.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Both Eclipse and Somani did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for further comment.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>