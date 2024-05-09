<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Eclipse CEO Neel Somani said Thursday he is stepping back from the Layer 2 project shortly after a flurry of sexual harassment allegations against him resurfaced. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Somani denied any misconduct in a <a href="https://x.com/neelsalami/status/1788658998411133067?s=46">post</a> on X, adding that the role reduction is temporary. The announcement came roughly a day after allegations of the Layer 2 founder's sexual misconduct swirled on X.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“I'll be temporarily reducing my role as a public face for Eclipse,” Somani said Thursday. “It isn't fair for the team at Eclipse, our investors, or our ecosystem of developers to have this situation weighing on their reputations.”</span></p>\r\n<p>For its part, Eclipse said in a post on X that it will share more background and details about the senior leaders at Eclipse in the coming days.</p>\r\n<p>"Our mission at Eclipse has always been to bridge the gap between Ethereum and Solana and build a truly novel and high-performing blockchain for the future of the crypto industry," the company said. "We remain committed to this vision, our supporters, and our broader ecosystem/community."</p>\r\n<p>Somani said he is "work[ing] to clear [his] name and defend" himself against the allegations, although he didn't specify what that would entail. </p>\r\n<p>Neither Somani nor Eclipse immediately responded to The Block's request for comment. </p>\r\n<p>The protocol founder added that the transition of power would allow "conversations to unfold and the truth to emerge" in a follow-up X post. </p>\r\n<p>"Voices should never be silenced," Somani said. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>