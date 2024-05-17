<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ZkSync </span><a href="https://twitter.com/zksync/status/1791488199715348727?t=9GnOtH2uhryk12tHoc2-Ag&amp;s=19"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Friday in an X post that it will soon roll out an upgrade to accelerate its protocol's decentralization. Some traders see the announcement as a sign that the network will conduct an airdrop this summer. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Layer 2 protocol said the v24 upgrade would come sometime this summer, according to its X post. Following the rollout, zkSync will be able to execute an airdrop, an event traders have anticipated since last March. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"The remaining missing pieces are expected to be in place by the end of June," zkSync said Friday in a post on X. “The upcoming release of v24 is the final planned protocol upgrade needed before handing over network governance to the community.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Early last year, investors bridged more than $8 million worth of cryptocurrencies to the Layer 2 solution, fueling speculation about a potential airdrop. Airdrops, or virtual token giveaways, are a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288076/the-pulse-crypto-airdrops-going-to-select-communities-reminds-us-its-an-insiders-game"><span style="font-weight: 400;">popular marketing tactic</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> crypto networks use to generate public interest in their projects. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ZkSync, founded in 2019, is a special type of Layer 2 solution known as a zero-knowledge, or Zk, roll-up. It aims to reduce the costs of most transactions by storing data off-chain.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>