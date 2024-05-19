<p>Six months ago, excitement around spot Bitcoin ETFs, developments in the Bitcoin ecosystem such as Ordinals, and the upcoming halving drove the average weekly number of new Bitcoin addresses to approach its highest levels since its all-time high value in December 2017. </p>\r\n<p>Yet six months on, just like in early 2018, the number of new addresses joining the network has cratered as the fervor around new Bitcoin projects dies down. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/number-of-new-addresses-on-the-bitcoin-network-7dma/embed" title="Number of New Addresses on the Bitcoin Network (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>According to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/number-of-new-addresses-on-the-bitcoin-network-7dma">The Block's data</a>, only an average of 275,000 addresses were added to the Bitcoin network each day in the past week, compared to 625,000 six months ago. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/bitcoin-miner-revenue-per-th-s-7dma/embed" title="Bitcoin Miner Revenue per TH/s (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Other related metrics were down as well including, critically, miner revenue as measured by hash rate, which has also fallen to record lows. Transaction fees on the network are also down, as well as on-chain volume metrics. </p>\r\n<p>While on-chain metrics are currently down, novel protocols on the Bitcoin network are attracting record levels of interest from Venture Capital firms, as The Block <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295249/crypto-vc-funding-bitcoin">recently reported</a>, potentially setting the stage for a comeback down the road. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>