<p>The turnaround for flows into U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds continued last week, registering $948.3 million in net inflows. Added to the $116.8 million worth of net inflows generated the week prior, the ETFs have now <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295204/spot-bitcoin-etf-inflows-in-may-have-made-up-for-april-outflows-analyst?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">fully recovered</a> from four weeks of consecutive inflows spanning most of April, totaling $1.05 billion.</p>\r\n<p>No total net outflows were witnessed for the combined funds any day last week, with Grayscale’s higher-fee GBTC the only spot bitcoin ETF to register any daily net outflows, losing $50.9 million on Tuesday. However, this was more than covered by $63.2 million worth of net daily inflows across the remainder of the week, meaning GBTC generated $12.3 million in net weekly inflows — the first registered by the converted product.</p>\r\n<p>Fidelity’s FBTC dominated the net inflows for a second week, adding $344.5 million. Ark Invest’s ARKB was second with $243.7 million worth of net inflows. BlackRock’s IBIT spot bitcoin ETF — which had been dominant until a spate of zero-flow days in recent weeks — came third last week, bringing in $131.8 million.</p>\r\n<p>Total net inflows since the ETFs began trading in January are now back above the $12.5 billion mark.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>However, overall flows for the spot bitcoin ETFs have slowed significantly since peaking at a net daily inflow of $1.05 billion on March 12, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows">data dashboard</a>. Bitcoin subsequently dropped 23% from its latest all-time high of $73,836 on March 14 to a low of $56,500 on May 1.</p>\r\n<p>Coinciding with the increased net weekly inflows, the price of bitcoin has gained around 8% over the past seven days. Bitcoin is currently trading for $67,236, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_295358"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 985px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-295358" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/Screenshot-2024-05-20-at-12.16.54.png" alt="BTC/USD price chart. Image: The Block/TradingView." width="975" height="685" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">BTC/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block/TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Increased inflows following U.S. CPI report</h2>\r\n<p>Last week’s inflows were an immediate response to the cooler U.S. CPI report on Wednesday, with the last three trading days of the week making up over 80% of the total weekly flows, CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-183-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-21f5ffa273a5">wrote</a> on Monday.</p>\r\n<p>However, outflows from digital asset investment products in Hong Kong, Canada and Sweden meant that overall global inflows for crypto exchange-traded products were $932 million last week, according to CoinShares.</p>\r\n<p>While bitcoin flows dominate, “Ethereum continues to suffer from bearishness over the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295121/coinbase-spot-ethereum-etf">prospects</a> for an SEC approval of a spot-based ETF this week with further outflows of $23 million [last week],” Butterfill added.</p>\r\n<h2>BlackRock’s spot bitcoin ETF hits record market share by daily volume</h2>\r\n<p>Trading volume for the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs picked up slightly last week to reach $8.5 billion, having generated $7.4 billion in the week prior, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Despite losing dominance in terms of inflows in recent weeks, BlackRock’s IBIT hit a record market share by trading volume of 55.2% on Thursday, further eating into the market share of Grayscale’s GBTC fund, which has fallen from 50.5% to 18.5% since the Jan. 11 launch. Fidelity’s FBTC is third at 17.7%.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-market-share/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volume Market Share" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>BlackRock is also closing in on Grayscale in terms of assets under management, with IBIT now holding over <a href="https://www.ishares.com/us/products/333011/ishares-bitcoin-trust">276,759 BTC</a> ($18.6 billion) compared to GBTC’s <a href="https://etfs.grayscale.com/gbtc">288,954 BTC</a> ($19.4 billion), according to their respective fund pages.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. 