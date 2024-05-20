<p>Bitcoin’s price is nearing the $67,000 mark, currently trading at $66,600 as of 3 a.m. ET on Monday.</p>\r\n<p>The top cryptocurrency by market cap is up about 5% since May 13, when it traded at $63,000. However, over the past 24 hours, bitcoin has traded down nearly 0.8%, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Bitcoin’s price action has significantly improved since last week,” research firm 10x Research wrote on X on Monday. “Prices have rebounded towards their late April resistance zone ($67,500), surpassing the early May highs ($64,000) — a breakthrough above $67,500 could potentially lead to new all-time highs,” the firm said.</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_295302"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 924px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-295302 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/BTCUSD_2024-05-20_12-43-27.png" alt="" width="914" height="454" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Bitcoin price chart | <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block</a></span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>This comes as weekly new addresses on the Bitcoin network, which approached its all-time high just six months ago, appear to have <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295279/number-of-new-bitcoin-wallets-drops-to-lowest-level-since-2018">fallen</a> to the lowest level since 2018, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/number-of-new-addresses-on-the-bitcoin-network-7dma">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, wallets holding smaller amounts of bitcoin have been liquidating their coins over the past week, analytics platform Santiment wrote on X, adding that this could be a bullish sign for the market. <span style="font-weight: 400;">“Historically, small wallets dumping their coins to larger wallets is an encouraging and bullish sign for BTC,”</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Santiment <a href="https://x.com/santimentfeed/status/1792310926634631372">stated</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p>Having said that, the 11 U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded five straight days of total net inflows, drawing in close to $950 million worth of funds in the past week.</p>\r\n<p>Ether, the second-largest crypto token by market capitalization, has added 0.17% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,122. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to give its final decision on spot ether ETFs. Several fund managers in the U.S. are expecting a rejection, as there has not been active dialogue with the SEC as there had been before the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs, according to a Bloomberg <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-05-17/fund-managers-brace-for-sec-rejection-of-ether-etf-applications?utm_source=twitter&amp;utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&amp;utm_content=markets&amp;utm_medium=social&amp;cmpid%3D=socialflow-twitter-markets">report</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>