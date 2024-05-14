Skate Brings Universal EVM Applications to Solana and Sui With Novel Intents-Based Architecture

In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology, the proliferation of networks, including both Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible and non-EVM platforms, has spotlighted significant user experience limitations, particularly in managing and utilizing assets across diverse chains. This is largely due to what is often referred to as "application fragmentation," a prevailing issue in the Web3 ecosystem.

Traditionally, developers deploy applications separately on each network, a costly and time-consuming approach. For example, over 90% of application development effort on a new EVM chain goes towards forking code that began on Ethereum. This results in isolated operational environments that hinder seamless communication across blockchains, exacerbating development efforts and liquidity fragmentation.

Skate has introduced a novel architectural framework to revolutionize blockchain application interactions. Siddharth Lalwani, CEO of Skate, emphasizes the platform's transformative potential: "Applications that integrate with Skate can operate on all chains through a single deployment, including EVM applications easily deploying on non-EVM networks which has not historically been possible.”

This unprecedented connectivity is paving the way for the future of Web3 interoperability. Dubbed the "Universal Application Scope," Skate's approach maintains a consistent application state across all connected chains.

An application’s “state” includes user data, current settings, and operational data, which dictate the application's behavior at any moment. By universally managing this state, Skate ensures a unified user experience across thousands of chains.

A central element of Skate's framework is the use of "intents," or transaction requests by users. Network participants known as Executors quickly pick up these intents to fulfill requests using the most efficient trade paths available.

By reducing the latency and costs associated with cross-chain interactions, the system significantly streamlines transactions. This solution has attracted considerable support from top Web3 names like EigenLayer, Polygon, Manta, Axelar, and Pendle.

Their backing signals strong confidence in Skate's approach to overcoming a major industry challenge. Lal