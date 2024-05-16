<p>QCP Capital today stated that it expects the price of bitcoin to ride back to the highs of $74,000 after the latest Consumer Price Index print in the United States saw risk assets surge yesterday.</p>\r\n<p>"We expect bullish momentum here that could take us back to the highs of 74k," the institutional-focused firm <a href="https://t.me/QCPbroadcast/1221">wrote</a> in the Telegram channel QCP Broadcast, citing buy-side demand.</p>\r\n<p>"The desk saw sizeable buyers of 100-120k BTC Calls for Dec 2024 on this move higher in spot," it explained while stating that "institutional demand for the BTC continues to grow with large asset managers Millennium and Schonfeld investing approximately 3% and 2% of their AUM into the BTC spot ETF."</p>\r\n<p>As The Block reported yesterday, hedge fund Millennium Management had <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294760/millennium-management-holds-2-billion-in-spot-bitcoin-etf-shares">invested</a> nearly $2 billion into bitcoin ETFs as of the first financial quarter.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, s<span data-v-f87c67ca="">pot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294772/spot-bitcoin-etfs-300-million-inflows">recorded</a> a total daily net inflow of $302.97 million yesterday — the largest since May 3 — preceding reports that the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group is planning to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294784/cme-group-bitcoin-spot-trading">launch</a> bitcoin spot trading.</span></p>\r\n<p>"The stars seem to be aligning on this breakout, with significant sovereign and institutional adoption, abating inflation, and upcoming US elections," QCP Capital summarized.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin is currently trading above $66,175 and is up 6.53%, per <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's Bitcoin Price Page</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>