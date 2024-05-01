<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="28c4ef8b-48d9-40cb-b7f8-29969b7d9f92">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>Two bipartisan U.S. lawmakers have introduced a bill to clarify that staking rewards should only be taxed at the time of their sale, aiming to prevent double taxation.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Reps. Wiley Nickel, D-N.C. and Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., introduced that bill on Tuesday called the Providing Tax Clarity for Digital Assets Act. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">"The United States’ treatment of digital asset rewards is overly complex – leading to confusion by investors, double taxation, and American businesses relocating overseas," Rep. Ferguson said in a <a href="https://ferguson.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=4656"><span class="s3">statement</span></a>. "The Providing Tax Clarity for Digital Assets Act would give the industry desperately wanted tax clarity, establish United States leadership in digital asset tax treatment, and encourages innovation and business in the United States.”</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">This comes as the Internal Revenue Service said in a <a href="https://www.proofofstakealliance.org/posa-response-to-ferguson-nickel-tax-bill"><span class="s3">ruling</span></a> last year that crypto investors who earn rewards from staking services will need to include the value of those rewards as part of their gross income. </span></p>\r\n<h2>Crypto industry reacts </h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">The new bill would require that taxes on block rewards from proof-of-work or proof-of-stake networks shouldn't be applied when they are acquired and instead when they are spent or sold, Coin Center said in a <a href="https://www.coincenter.org/new-legislation-proposes-clear-tax-guidelines-for-crypto-block-rewards/#:~:text=While%20the%20IRS%20addressed%20block,the%20year%20they%20are%20acquired."><span class="s3">post</span></a> on Wednesday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">"This simple policy would resolve major issues with how cryptocurrencies are taxed today and put the technology on a level playing field," the center said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">The Proof of Stake Alliance said the bill was "common-sense clarification of existing law" in a <a href="https://www.proofofstakealliance.org/posa-response-to-ferguson-nickel-tax-bill"><span class="s3">post</span></a> on Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">"The bill promotes tax fairness and compliance by confirming that block rewards are taxed only at the time of their sale or exchange – rather than taxed twice, first when they are acquired and then again at the time of disposition," POSA said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Rep. Nickel has supported crypto and pushed to <a href="https://nickel.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=369"><span class="s3">advance</span></a> the digital asset legislation called Financial Innovation and Technology Act last year. Both he and Rep. Ferguson have announced they are retiring and won't be seeking reelection. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>