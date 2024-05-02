Polyhedra Network Breaks Zero-Knowledge Proof Speed Record with New Open-Source Prover

Polyhedra Network (“Polyhedra”), the team building the next generation of secure and scalable zero-knowledge (ZK) proof infrastructure, today announced the launch of its new open-source ZK proof system, Expander. Expander is able to generate proofs nearly twice as fast as the fastest alternatives, while also enhancing the security and efficiency of the ZK proof process.

Built upon cutting-edge cryptographic techniques, Expander represents a new era in the scaling of ZK-proof technology. Expander’s benchmark performance measured on an Apple M3 Max CPU is 4,500 Keccak-256 hashes per second, far faster than existing systems. Expander combines classical interactive proofs, which establish the truth of a process and that it can be executed, with advanced polynomial commitment schemes that ensure the proof is accurate and cannot be changed once created. Expander's versatility extends beyond speed, offering distributed computing compatibility with minimal communication requirements.

"Our team is thrilled to unveil Expander and its open-source code, making it widely available to our community,” said Tiancheng Xie, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Polyhedra Network. “Its record-breaking performance makes crucial use of a computation structure never before used, allowing it to achieve record-breaking performance, low computation cost, and low memory bandwidth pressure all at the same time. As the only open-source ZK prover able to operate at these speeds, anyone will be able to leverage our ZK-proof infrastructure to securely scale their application, without sacrificing speed or security.”

The release of Expander is demonstrative of Polyhedra’s continued efforts to bring ZK technology to a wider audience by increasing the accessibility of secure, fast, and low-cost data verification processes. It also follows closely on Polyhedra’s recent partnership with Google Cloud, where the two companies are collaborating to bring Polyhedra’s ZK technology to all users of Google Cloud services through Proof Cloud. The two companies will work to democratize access to high-performance computing resources for developers worldwide, with further distributed computing integrations coming in the near future.

Xie concluded, "This general-purpose proof system scales a wide range of applications within the blockchain industry, including Layer-2 solutions and our zkBridge. Expander will also allow for the creation of efficient and cost-effective ZK machine-learning (ZKML) algorithms. As developers begin to add Expander into their programs and utilize the Proof Cloud platform, developers will be able to create the next generation of applications pushing the boundaries of the entire computing space. We are excited to see how the new prover is used and are looking forward to working with our community to continue advancing the ZK technology ecosystem."

There is huge potential for Expander, which is still in the early stages of development, with features like lookup tables, GPU acceleration, and more set to come in the near future.

For more details:

https://polyhedra.medium.com/bdd07d05c23e

About Polyhedra Network

Polyhedra Network is building the next generation of secure and scalable zero-knowledge (ZK) proof infrastructure. The team has developed and deployed several next-generation zk-SNARK protocols resulting in performance improvements orders of magnitude faster than existing solutions. Their interoperability solution, zkBridge, connects over 25 blockchains and proves the validity of cross-chain messages utilizing zero-knowledge proofs. Developers building with Polyhedra Network can create secure, scalable, interoperable applications without any additional trust assumptions.

For more information visit: https://polyhedra.network

