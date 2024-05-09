<p>Memecoins inspired by former and current U.S. presidents <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293115/donald-trump-dinner-with-nft-buyers">Donald Trump</a> and Joe Biden have surged in the past 24 hours.</p>\r\n<p>The Trump-inspired memecoin MAGA (ticker: TRUMP) rose by over 44% during this period, according to CoinGecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/meme-token">data</a>. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281063/misspelled-celebrity-memecoins-on-solana-surge-in-price-such-as-jeo-boden-danold-tromp-and-olen-mosk">Jeo Boden</a> (ticker: BODEN), a misspelled reference to incumbent President Joe Biden, increased by more than 22%.</p>\r\n<p>According to Wintermute analysts, "fast money is observed within the memecoin sector, which has led to sector out performance over the last 7 days."</p>\r\n<p>The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/other/284149/gmci-meme-gmmeme">GMCI Meme index</a>, comprising the leading memecoins by market capitalization, has rallied by nearly 9% in the past week.</p>\r\n<div data-v-499091d6="">\r\n<div id="attachment_293418"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 559px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-293418" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/memecoin-2.png" alt="" width="549" height="323" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Memecoins related to U.S. presidential candidates have rallied in the past 24 hours. Image: The Block.</span></p></div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>According to CoinGecko’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288646/memecoin-analysis">memecoin</a> market capitalization category <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/meme-token">page</a>, the top three memecoin gainers in the past 24 hours are Donald Tremp, which surged by 122%, MAGA, which increased by 44%, and Jeo Boden, which rose by 22%.</p>\r\n<p>In contrast, bitcoin was trading at around $60,800 at the time of writing, having fallen by over 2.4% in the past 24 hours, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices">price page</a>. The price of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288630/ether-derivatives-conditions-could-trigger-sharp-eth-price-swing-in-the-near-future-analysts-say">ether</a> dipped by over 1.4% to around $2,950 in the same period.</p>\r\n<div data-v-499091d6="">\r\n<h2>Trump says he'll accept crypto campaign donations</h2>\r\n</div>\r\n<div data-v-499091d6="">\r\n<p>The presidential election-related memecoin rally comes after Trump <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293384/donald-trump-crypto-campaign-donation">said</a> on Wednesday that he’ll ensure cryptocurrency can be used for his campaign donations.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">In multiple video </span><a href="https://twitter.com/frankdegods/status/1788377000941367340?s=46" data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">clips</span></a><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> uploaded to X by Frank Degods, a non-fungible token creator and influencer, Trump appeared to tell a group of buyers of </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/267294/trump-hawks-new-nfts-for-a-chance-to-win-a-piece-of-his-mugshot-suit" data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">his NFTs</span></a><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> that he intends to accept campaign donations in crypto.</span></p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">“If you can’t, I’ll make sure you can,” Trump said. “Can we donate to the Trump campaign using crypto? I believe the answer is yes.”</span></p>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>