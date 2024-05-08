<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Former United States President Donald Trump is planning to spend his day off from trial having dinner with his supporters who bought his </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/267294/trump-hawks-new-nfts-for-a-chance-to-win-a-piece-of-his-mugshot-suit"><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Mugshot Edition” NFTs</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, U.S. news outlet Axios reported Wednesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump </span><a href="https://www.axios.com/2024/05/08/trump-nft-dinner-trial-2024-election-campaign"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> flew home to Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday to meet his supporters for dinner at Mar-a-Lago the next evening. Those invited to the dinner individually purchased more than 47 NFTs, each priced at $99, Axios reported, citing a copy of the dinner invitation.</span></p>\r\n<p>The presidential candidate had <a href="https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/may/7/donald-trump-says-stormy-daniels-testimony-backfir/">reportedly</a> complained outside of court on Tuesday that he'd rather be campaigning than being in a trial he described as a "hoax." <span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump is currently in his first criminal trial in New York for alleged counts of falsifying business records in hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump’s “Mugshot” NFTs use his mugshot from his 2023 arrest on conspiracy charges to overturn the 2020 U.S. election results, which has yet to go into trial. The company behind those NFTs is not directly linked to Trump’s campaign, it </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/267294/trump-hawks-new-nfts-for-a-chance-to-win-a-piece-of-his-mugshot-suit"><span style="font-weight: 400;">stated</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> previously.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Supporters who bought enough NFTs to be invited to dine with Trump are also set to receive a physical card with a piece of Trump’s suit that he wore on the day of his arrest in Atlanta last August. The suit was dubbed as "the most historically significant artifact in United States history" on the website promoting the NFTs.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to The Block’s request to confirm the report.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>