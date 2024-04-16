<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-gfida-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-gfida-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div>\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" dir="auto" data-testid="conversation-turn-5">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 juice:gap-4 juice:md:gap-6 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem]">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="51924651-3c78-4857-a9f8-019d990e8abe">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>Several analysts see the current state of the ether derivatives market as causing a significant, short-term price movement in the asset. </p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>"The market is short ether gamma, near-dated options, which means that a sharp move in either direction would be amplified," QCP Capital analysts said.</p>\r\n<p>Similar conditions were detected by crypto derivatives trader Gordon Grant, who observed a sharp rise in short-dated volatility as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287585/ether-options-implies-increased-price-volatility-ahead-of-mays-etf-decision-deadlines-analyst-says">ether</a> recently experienced a more significant sell-off than bitcoin.</p>\r\n<p>"You can see the material divergence in ether versus bitcoin. Term structure remains sharply inverted with a kink demonstrating a demand for gamma and a premium for ether gamma over bitcoin and a premium for ether gamma over ether vega," Grant told The Block.</p>\r\n<p>Gamma refers to the rate of change between an option's implied position and the underlying asset's price. Higher gamma implies more change with a given asset's price movement. Vega, meanwhile, is the change in the value of an option given a change in its implied volatility. </p>\r\n<p>More traders are buying put options ahead of short-term expiries. According to Deribit ether options open interest <a href="https://metrics.deribit.com/options/ETH">data</a>, the current put-call ratio for upcoming expirations is as high as 1.04, specifically for this Thursday's expiry. A put-call ratio above 1.0 indicates a skew towards put options, a sign of bearish sentiment in the market. </p>\r\n<p>A call option gives its owner the right, but not the obligation, to buy the underlying asset and is thus a bullish bet on the asset. On the other hand, a put gives its owner the right to sell the asset and is a bearish bet. </p>\r\n<p>Put options would give these traders gamma because the option's delta decreases as the price of ether falls, allowing them to profit if the price goes down. </p>\r\n<h2>Ether experiencing short-term negative sentiment</h2>\r\n<p>QCP Capital analysts noted that indicators from ether risk reversal trades suggest a strongly pessimistic expectation regarding ether's price movements in the near future. "Ether risk reversals have turned very negative in the front-end, at -12%, indicating nervous sentiment," QCP Capital analysts added.</p>\r\n<p>A risk reversal trade is a complex strategy traders use to take a position on an asset's price direction while managing the risk of adverse price movements.</p>\r\n<p>The analysts added that <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288369/uk-to-legislate-on-cryptoasset-regulatory-framework-by-end-of-july-minister-says">crypto</a> markets are getting "increasingly nervous with the downside skew in ether risk reversals sinking even deeper" in part due to macroeconomic conditions. "We expect this nervousness to persist as the Iran-Israeli conflict develops, the risk-off sentiment has been exacerbated by weakness in US equities too," QCP Capital analysts added.</p>\r\n<p>Ether decreased by around 3.4% in the past 24 hours and was changing hands for $3,073 at 10:31 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248349/ethereum-eth-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Price Page</a>. </p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_288681"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 730px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-288681" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/ether-price-april-16.png" alt="" width="720" height="501" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of ether fell around 3.4% in the past 24 hours. Image: The Block.</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. 