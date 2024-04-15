<p>UK Economic Secretary to The Treasury Bim Afolami said the government will legislate by the end of July on a regulatory framework for cryptoassets.</p>\r\n<p>The timescale for the enactment of the legislation, that concerns the oversight of stablecoins, crypto staking, exchange and custody services, was delivered by Afolami at the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cf-V32c_wR8">Innovate Finance Global Summit</a> on Monday.</p>\r\n<div class="common-textstyles__StyledWrapper-sc-18pd49k-0 eSbCkN">\r\n<div class="typography__StyledTypography-sc-owin6q-0 eycWal at-text">\r\n<p>"We are now working at pace to deliver the legislation to put our final proposals for our regime in place," Afolami said. "Once it goes live, a whole host of crypto asset activities, including operating an exchange, taking custody of customers’ assets and other things, will come within the regulatory perimeter for the first time."</p>\r\n<h2>UK's timeline to develop crypto regulatory framework</h2>\r\n<p>In February, Afolami, the Member of Parliament for Hitchin and Harpenden, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278116/uk-seeks-new-stablecoin-rules">affirmed</a> that the UK government aimed to complete secondary stablecoin legislation within six months.</p>\r\n<p><span data-v-f87c67ca="">In October 2023, the UK government </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/260020/uk-treasury-releases-final-proposals-for-crypto-asset-regulation" data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">published proposals</span></a><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> that outlined its intention for regulating the crypto sector. They </span><span data-v-f87c67ca="">included a requirement that firms obtain authorization from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to perform crypto-related activities. </span></p>\r\n</div>\r\n<p><span data-v-f87c67ca="">October's proposals followed the UK Treasury’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243737/uk-updates-plans-for-systemic-stablecoin-regime" data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">consultation response</span></a><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> in August that agreed on an arrangement that the Bank of England and the FCA would co-supervise systemic stablecoins.</span></p>\r\n<p>Earlier in 2023, the UK passed the <a href="https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/3326">Financial Services and Markets Bill</a>, establishing the groundwork for regulators to commence developing a framework for overseeing stablecoins and cryptocurrency financial activities within the country.</p>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>