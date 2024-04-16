Memecoins have more potential upside than blue-chip governance tokens, according to VC

<p><i>Episode 20 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro and Variant Co-Founder &amp; General Partner Li Jin.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">YouTube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Li Jin is a co-founder and general partner at the crypto VC firm, Variant.

In this episode, Li analyzes the memecoin phenomenon that has recently swept over the crypto market, and explores how different types of memecoins capture and monetize attention.

OUTLINE
00:35 Memecoin Zeitgeist
04:04 The Attention Economy
10:58 Classifying Memecoins
17:40 Trading Memecoins
21:05 Are Memecoins Productive?
23:14 Memetic Analysis
29:10 Memecoins & Marketing Strategies
34:42 Closing Thoughts 