<p>A griefing attack on the Bitcoin testnet network disrupted its normal functioning.</p>
<p>A griefing attack is when someone intentionally spams transactions on a network, increasing its workload and throwing off its usual operations. Griefing attacks often frustrates other network users, as it's harder to run applications on top of the system, while not financially benefiting the attacker.</p>
<p>Jameson Lopp, co-founder and Chief Security Officer of the crypto self-custody platform <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285090/casa-expands-self-custody-inheritance-solution-globally-bitcoin-ether-stablecoins">Casa</a>, took credit for the incident.</p>
<p>"My griefing attack on Bitcoin testnet has resulted in over 165,000 blocks (3 years worth) generated in the past week," Lopp said in a <a href="https://njump.me/nevent1qqsv23cmpg5jym2grz45psr43dwxs9r88ul40sum8v6uxxhhe95ha9qzyrmj3k0xuuzgxk88pyc0tjnykzthwrvcnnxcdp20ucvwm2wg5wqsvrg0xh4">post</a> on the decentralized social media platform Nostr. When <a href="https://njump.me/nevent1qqsg5df07578yrgeklnn4jr2gx0q6ytf8rwdja48yl5mckjx5r302aczypftfgrkhjammsap4marwdvpdnm5nya3hrdjq2cpezputzl8ltvt6w5ut64">asked</a> by another user if the griefing attack was worth it, Lopp <a href="https://njump.me/nevent1qqsg38859an6gqjgley5s76kdy2nx8vfjdl9x3u7r3zppaa4908rqsgzyrmj3k0xuuzgxk88pyc0tjnykzthwrvcnnxcdp20ucvwm2wg5wqsvzxw59t">responded</a> that it cost him $1 worth of electricity.</p>
<p>Hashrate and difficulty <a href="https://mempool.space/testnet/graphs/mining/hashrate-difficulty">data</a> on the Bitcoin network testnet showed hashrate spiking to 2,315 TH/s on April 19, before returning to 346 TH/s on April 28.</p>
<p>"The funny thing about the testnet shenanigans is that the scammers who are running exchanges and trading testnet tokens for real value noticed almost immediately a week ago," Lopp added on Nostr. "Whereas the actual Bitcoin developers doing legitimate testing seem to be noticing now."</p>
<h2>Controversy</h2>
<p>The griefing attack interrupted node syncing on the Bitcoin testnet, <a href="https://twitter.com/LeoAW/status/1784825172018463086">noted</a> Leo Weese, technical content lead at the Lightning Labs, the developer of the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/140560/lightning-labs-taro-protocol-stablecoins-fundraise">Lightning Network</a>.</p>
<p>"There are thousands of new blocks per hour, so no matter how fast you sync, you can never reach the tip," Weese wrote on X. "We may have to permanently say goodbye to permission-less testing networks."</p>
<p>The Bitcoin testnet did not receive any egregious harm; as Francis Pouliot, co-founder of the non-custodial Bitcoin exchange and payments firm Bull Bitcoin, <a href="https://twitter.com/francispouliot_/status/1784937565205737910">wrote</a> on X, the "only damage done is f*cking with the tests of open-source Bitcoin application builders and wasting their time."</p>
<p>Lopp noted online that the griefing incident should be considered a "free stress test," facing additional backlash from the crypto community.</p>
<p>Lopp and Pouliot did not immediately respond to The Block's request for comment.</p>