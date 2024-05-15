<p>El Salvador has mined 474 bitcoin since 2021 using geothermal power fueled by the Tecapa volcano. </p>\r\n<p>The mined coins bring the country's total bitcoin holdings to 5,750, worth about $380 million at current prices, Reuters <a href="https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/el-salvador-mined-nearly-474-bitcoins-adding-state-crypto-holding-last-three-2024-05-14/">reports</a>. </p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275934/bitcoin-bull-nayib-bukele-declares-win-for-second-term-as-el-salvador-president">Nayib Bukele</a>, El Salvador's pro-Bitcoin president, who won a second term in February 2024, implemented 300 new processors powered by volcanic geothermal energy. However, 1.5 megawatts, or 1.47%, of the government-run power plant's 102 megawatts go to bitcoin mining.</p>\r\n<p>In June 2021, El Salvador became the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/107699/el-salvador-becomes-the-first-country-ever-to-make-bitcoin-legal-tender">first</a> country in the world to accept bitcoin as legal tender. Despite a push from its government, however, everyday cryptocurrency usage remained <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/144927/everyday-bitcoin-usage-in-el-salvador-remains-low-despite-government-push-us-academic-study-finds">low</a> the following year. </p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">Bitcoin</a> traded at $65,967 at 3:38 p.m. ET (19:38 UTC) on May 15 after seeing a 7.13% increase within the past 24 hours, according to The Block Prices. The coin amassed $27.1 billion in trading volume within the past day. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>