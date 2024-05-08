<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Former U.S. President Donald Trump said today that he’ll ensure cryptocurrency can be used for his campaign donations.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In multiple video </span><a href="https://twitter.com/frankdegods/status/1788377000941367340?s=46"><span style="font-weight: 400;">clips</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> uploaded to X by Frank Degods, a non-fungible token creator and influencer, Trump appeared to tell a group of buyers of </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/267294/trump-hawks-new-nfts-for-a-chance-to-win-a-piece-of-his-mugshot-suit"><span style="font-weight: 400;">his NFTs</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that he intends to accept campaign donations in crypto.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“If you can’t, I’ll make sure you can,” Trump said. “Can we donate to the Trump campaign using crypto? I believe the answer is yes.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump also </span><a href="https://twitter.com/frankdegods/status/1788359051031761269"><span style="font-weight: 400;">told</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the crowd that President Joe Biden “doesn’t even know” what cryptocurrency is. “If you like crypto in any form, and it comes in a lot of different forms, if you are in favor of crypto, you better vote for Trump,” he added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump appeared to have made the remarks at a gathering he organized to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293115/donald-trump-dinner-with-nft-buyers"><span style="font-weight: 400;">meet and dine with buyers of his “Mugshot Edition” NFTs</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on his day off from trial. Those invited to the dinner individually purchased more than 47 NFTs, each priced at $99, Axios </span><a href="https://www.axios.com/2024/05/08/trump-nft-dinner-trial-2024-election-campaign"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, citing a copy of the dinner invitation.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We did it when NFTs were not hot. We made NFTs hot again,” Trump </span><a href="https://twitter.com/frankdegods/status/1788375040544604250"><span style="font-weight: 400;">added</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In response to a </span><a href="https://twitter.com/macdegods/status/1788363913634914481"><span style="font-weight: 400;">question</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> about whether he would keep crypto businesses in the U.S., Trump said that he’ll work to retain them in the country. “If crypto is moving out of the U.S. because of hostility toward crypto… well, we’ll stop it. We don’t want that,” Trump said. “If we’re going to embrace it, we have to let them be here.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The "Jeo Boden" memecoin, a joke token based on U.S. President Joe Biden, jumped 18.5% over the past 24 hours as of 10:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday following Trump's comment on the token, according to CoinMarketCap </span><a href="https://coinmarketcap.com/dexscan/solana/6UYbX1x8YUcFj8YstPYiZByG7uQzAq2s46ZWphUMkjg5/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"That's a lot of money for a coin. I don't like that investment," Trump said after </span><a href="https://twitter.com/tier10k/status/1788368117351002614"><span style="font-weight: 400;">hearing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that the BODEN token had $240 million in market capitalization.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Electric Capital Co-founder Avichal Garg wrote in an X </span><a href="https://twitter.com/avichal/status/1788377674874003814"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that it is “amazing to see the evolution” from Trump on crypto. “Whoever is coaching him on this issue is crushing it,” Garg said, adding that if Biden stays anti-crypto, “the downstream consequence is crypto goes from Anti-Gensler to Anti-Biden to anti-Democrats.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump is currently the Republican candidate for the upcoming U.S. presidential election in November 2024. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to The Block's request for further comment.</span></p>
<p><em>Update: Added more details on the BODEN token.</em> It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>