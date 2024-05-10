<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A spot ether exchange-traded fund proposal from Cathie Wood's ARK Invest and 21Shares will not include staking. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">In a previous <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276567/ark-invest-and-21shares-address-cash-creation-and-redemption-process-in-latest-spot-ethereum-etf-filing"><span class="s3">filing</span></a>, ArkInvest/21 Shares included a staking component that said that the "sponsor</span><span class="s4"> may, from time to time, stake a portion of the Trust’s assets through one or more trusted Staking Providers." That specific language was not included in the updated <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1992508/000121390024041758/ea0205580-01.htm"><span class="s3">filing</span></a> on Friday. </span></p>\r\n<p><span class="s1">The updated filing removing staking could mean a few things, said Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas in a <a href="https://twitter.com/EricBalchunas/status/1789053958079619176">post</a> on X on Friday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"While it may seem like this is them getting their docs in shape based on SEC comments (which would be good news) there hasn’t been any comments," Balchunas said. "So its prob either a Hail Mary or maybe trying to give SEC one less thing to use in their rejection. Not sure (yet)." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">ARK Invest and 21 Shares did not immediately respond to a request for comment. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">Ark Invest and 21Shares <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249581/ark-invest-and-21shares-file-with-sec-for-spot-ether-etf"><span class="s5">applied</span></a> for the spot ether ETF in September and said the fund would provide direct exposure to ether and trade on the Cboe BZX Exchange using the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate – New York Variant. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">21Shares is the sponsor of the trust, Delaware Trust Company is the trustee, and Coinbase Custody Trust Company is the ether custodian. ARK Investment Management is the sub-adviser of the trust and will provide assistance in the marketing of the Shares.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">Optimism for the SEC's approval of spot ether ETFs has dwindled over the past few months. Last month, Balchunas <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286718/sec-spot-ethereum-etf-jpmorgan"><span class="s5">lowered</span></a> his estimate of the chances of a spot Ethereum ETF approval by late May from about 70% to 25%.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>