<p>Cathie Wood's Ark Invest and 21shares have applied with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a spot ether ETF, according to a <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1992508/000119312523229449/d450565ds1.htm">filing</a> dated Sept. 6. The move comes amid a flurry of excitement as the crypto industry <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249334/grayscale-lawyers-ask-sec-to-discuss-greenlighting-spot-bitcoin-etf">battles it out</a> with the regulator for the first spot crypto fund. </p>
<p>Dubbed the the ARK 21Shares Ethereum ETF, the fund would provide direct exposure to ether and trade on the Cboe BZX Exchange using the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate – New York Variant.</p>
<p>Ether pared losses on the news. It's currently down .2% over the past day at $1,629, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/ethereum">CoinGecko</a>. The world's second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has declined 10% over the past month. </p>
<p>According to the filing, 21Shares is the sponsor of the trust, Delaware Trust Company is the trustee, and Coinbase Custody Trust Company is the custodian. ARK Investment Management is the sub-adviser of the trust and will provide assistance in the marketing of the Shares.</p>
<p>Shares of Coinbase gained on Wednesday, rising 1.9% to $79, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">TradingView</a>. </p>
<h2>Ether investing</h2>
<p>"The Trust will not invest in derivatives," the asset managers said. "The Sponsor believes that the Shares are designed to provide investors with a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in ether without purchasing, holding and trading ether directly."</p>
<p>The proposed ETF will still need formal approval from the SEC, which has yet to greenlight a spot crypto fund. Last month, it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/248595/sec-moves-to-delay-decisions-on-spot-bitcoin-etfs-from-wisdomtree-invesco-and-valkyrie">delayed decisions</a> on a wave of other filings for similar spot bitcoin funds. </p>
<p>Ark and 21Shares were an early mover when it came to filing for a spot bitcoin ETF, which the SEC <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">moved to delay</a> a decision on last month. The pair <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247408/ark-invest-21shares-ether-futures-etf">last month</a> also applied for a fund that would invest in bitcoin and ether futures. </p>
<p>While the SEC has approved funds that invest in bitcoin futures, the approval process for the first spot crypto fund has been the center of a heated legal battle that saw Grayscale Investments <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/248030/quest-for-spot-bitcoin-etf-faces-unsettled-path-despite-grayscale-win">take a win</a> in late August. It told the regulator yesterday that it's waiting to hear about the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249334/grayscale-lawyers-ask-sec-to-discuss-greenlighting-spot-bitcoin-etf">next step</a>.</p>
<p>Ark Invest Chief Futurist Brett Winton said <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249305/ark-sees-us-attempts-to-wound-bitcoin-hurting-long-term-interests">earlier this week</a> that the U.S. would be better served to embrace crypto rather than trying to suppress it. </p>
<p>"The U.S. attempts to wound bitcoin come at the expense of U.S. long-term strategic interests," he <a href="https://twitter.com/wintonARK/status/1699093868707447228" target="_blank" rel="noopener">wrote</a> Tuesday on the social network formerly known as Twitter.</p>
<p>(<em>Updates with additional details throughout.</em>)</p>