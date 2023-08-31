<p>The Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday that it would delay decisions on five proposals for spot bitcoin ETFs as the agency wades through a wave of applications from asset managers that also include giants such as BlackRock.</p>\r\n<p>Decisions on Fidelity's <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/cboebzx/2023/34-98263.pdf">Wise Origin Bitcoin Trus</a>t, the VanEck Bitcoin Trust, the <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/cboebzx/2023/34-98264.pdf">WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust</a> and the <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/cboebzx/2023/34-98266.pdf">Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF</a> will be extended until at least Oct. 17, while the decision for the <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/nasdaq/2023/34-98262.pdf">Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund</a> was pushed back until at least Oct. 19, the regulator said in separate filings. The delays had been widely expected. </p>\r\n<p>"The Commission finds it appropriate to designate a longer period within which to take action on the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and the issues raised therein," the agency said, referring to the proposed WisdomTree fund. </p>\r\n<p>The agency has not yet approved of a spot bitcoin ETF, citing concerns over fraud and manipulation. The SEC did allow the first bitcoin futures ETF to trade in 2021.</p>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin's price falls on the news</h2>\r\n<p>Bitcoin's price extended declines on the news, with the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization declining 3.8% over the past 24 hours to $26,209 at 3:55 p.m., according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/bitcoin">CoinGecko</a>. </p>\r\n<p>The SEC in July <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239602/sec-acknowledges-bitwises-spot-bitcoin-etf-refiling">acknowledged</a> receiving applications for the proposed funds from asset managers that also included Bitwise. Delays for the other funds are also expected, with some analysts expecting the regulator will wait to rule on all the proposed funds at the same time. </p>\r\n<p>In an apparent delay for a similar fund proposed by ARK Invest and 21Shares, the SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244297/sec-asks-for-new-comments-about-ark-bitcoin-etf-in-apparent-delay">earlier this month</a> asked for new written comments in a process that extended the timeline out by at least an additional month. </p>\r\n<h2>Grayscale's win</h2>\r\n<p>The delays came shortly after the crypto industry <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247947/bitcoin-price-soars-after-grayscale-win-in-dispute-with-sec">celebrated a win</a> after a court ruled in favor of Grayscale Investments in its ongoing suit against the SEC for a spot bitcoin fund. The asset manager is vying to convert its flagship GBTC fund into an ETF, and it's request was first rejected last year. </p>\r\n<p>Though the decision did not mean a spot bitcoin ETF will be immediately greenlit, it does mean the SEC will have to re-review Grayscale’s ETF proposal.</p>\r\n<p>Experts say that following the opinion, it will be more likely for spot bitcoin ETFs to avoid the SEC’s disapproval.</p>\r\n<p>(<em>Updates with additional details throughout, adds delay to Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust and the VanEck Bitcoin Trust.</em>)</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>