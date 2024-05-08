Core Scientific self-mined over $175 million of bitcoin in Q1, swings to profit

  • Core Scientific reported that it self-mined 2,825 bitcoin (over $175 million at current prices) during the first quarter of 2024, the company announced on Wednesday.
  • The company also reported a net income of $210.7 million, compared to a net loss of about $400,000 last year.