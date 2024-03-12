Introducing GMCI Indices: Track the crypto market with confidence.
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
Live
BTCUSD
$71,030.07 -0.30%
ETHUSD
$3,949.03 0.01%
LTCUSD
$97.81 0.84%
SOLUSD
$147.82 -0.52%