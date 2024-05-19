Pump.fun exploiter reportedly arrested in London, addresses scandal in X post

<p>The former employee that Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun acknowledged as the person behind the platform's recent $1.9 million exploit has been arrested and released on bail in the United Kingdom, media reports suggest. </p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295029/pump-fun-post-mortem">Last Thursday</a> saw the exploiter, who goes by StaccOverflow on X and whose real name is <a href="https://blockworks.co/news/pump-dot-fun-exploiter-arrest-london">reportedly Jarrett Dunn</a>, use his access to Pump.fun's admin privileges and leverage flash loans in order to siphon nearly $2 million in liquidity from the platform. </p>\r\n<p>Now Dunn, from a separate X account, has <a href="https://x.com/jarettdunn/status/1791968019322638835">addressed</a> the incident, claiming that he "spent overnight in custody as the pump team alleges I stole 2m of their Ill gotten gains with conspiracy to steal another 80m." Dunn also called for U.K. citizens to file charges against a company he identified as Pump.fun's corporate entity.</p>\r\n<p>In messages with Dunn, <a href="https://x.com/therollupco/status/1791987034720018900">another X account reported</a> that Dunn plans to remain in the U.K. before a court-mandated appearance current scheduled for August, having been released on free bail. Dunn appears to be in a hospital for the time being, referencing a "super restricted hospital iPad" as his access point to X. </p>\r\n<p>The platform did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>