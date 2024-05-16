<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun said a former employee was behind the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294959/solana-token-launcher-pump-fun-suffers-flash-loan-exploit">exploit</a> that took place Thursday. </span></p>\r\n<p>The incident involved a former employee gaining pump.fun's admin privileges, resulting in the misappropriation of approximately 12,300 SOL, valued around $1.9 million at the time.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“At 15:21 UTC, a former employee, having illegitimately taken access of the withdraw authority using their privileged position at the company, used flash loans on a Solana lending protocol,” the platform said in a post-mortem </span><a href="https://twitter.com/pumpdotfun/status/1791235050643636303?s=46&amp;t=yoL7WJcO9vZ3TjSE2j6FRQ"><span style="font-weight: 400;">posted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The loans were used to borrow SOL to buy out as many memecoins until they hit 100% on their bonding curves, which allowed the exploiter to gain liquidity to repay the flash loans, Pump.fun detailed. This affected roughly $1.9 million out of a total of $45 million in liquidity within the bonding curve contracts during a specific timeframe.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“By 17:00 UTC, all trading on pump.fun was halted. Out of a total of $45m of liquidity in the bonding curve contracts, only ~$1.9m was affected,” the platform said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pump.fun had paused trading and upgraded the contracts on the platform to stop further damage. The platform is back live, and its contracts remain safe, it added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“To make users whole, the pump.fun team will seed the LPs for each affected coin with an equal or greater amount of SOL liquidity that the coin had at 15:21 UTC within the next 24 hours,” the platform said, adding that its trading fees are set to 0% for the next seven days. </span></p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, X user that goes by the name “Stacc” acknowledged that they had executed the exploit. In their <a class="c-link" href="https://twitter.com/STACCoverflow/status/1791134470071865576" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://twitter.com/STACCoverflow/status/1791134470071865576" data-sk="tooltip_parent">thread</a> of tweets, Stacc expressed disdain for their “horrible bosses” that appear to describe Pump.fun, who they said are “not the type of ppl you want front n center as the face of blockchain.”</p>\r\n<p>Another X user <a class="c-link" href="https://twitter.com/valerio_eth/status/1791212986377318867" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://twitter.com/valerio_eth/status/1791212986377318867" data-sk="tooltip_parent">@valerio_eth</a>, who claimed to be the first engineer that Pump.fun had hired, stated that they had worked in-person with Stacc.</p>\r\n<h2><b>What is Pump.fun?</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Solana-based Pump.fun helps users create new tokens for a minimal fee of around a few dollars. The platform emphasizes its security measures, writing on its website that it "prevents rugs by making sure that all created tokens are safe" by prohibiting presales and team allocations for new coins.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Users can mint new tokens and determine their purchase price through a bonding curve mechanism, which sets the price based on current supply. Trading functionality allows users to buy and sell their holdings.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">An additional feature automatically locks a portion of a token's liquidity pool, about $12,000, into Raydium and permanently removes it from circulation if the token reaches a specific market capitalization of around $69,000.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pump.fun appears to be experiencing significant user activity, with the daily revenue exceeding $1.2 million on Tuesday, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/dex-non-custodial/pump-fun-revenue-daily"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s data dashboard</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. 