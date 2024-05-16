<p>The "Cross the Ages" gaming token has rebounded significantly in its second day of trading.</p>\r\n<p>CTA rose over 30% on Thursday after dropping by more than 25% the previous day, according to CoinGecko. The token changed hands at roughly $0.38 at 12:56 p.m. EST, a 31% increase in 24 hours.</p>\r\n<p>Trading volume surpassed $15 million on Thursday, also according to CoinGecko.</p>\r\n<p>On Wednesday, the crypto trading card game announced it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294494/crypto-video-game-cross-the-ages-raises-3-5-million-as-token-lists">had raised</a> $3.5 million in a round led by Animoca Brands. Its CTA token also began trading on exchanges like KuCoin and Bybit. The token, however, sank to as low as $0.27 quickly after trading began.</p>\r\n<p>The game's developers plan to build an economy around the CTA token which allows for the buying, selling and renting of cards, according to a <a href="https://twitter.com/Elixir_Games/status/1790456885637783739" data-v-f87c67ca="">post to X</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>