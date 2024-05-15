<p>Crypto trading card game "Cross the Ages" announced it has raised $3.5 million in a round led by Animoca Brands, as its CTA token is also listed on exchanges like KuCoin and Bybit, the title's developers said in a statement.</p>\r\n<p>While the developers revealed on Wednesday it had raised fresh capital, the free-to-play game's TGE, or token generation event, had been <a href="https://www.crosstheages.com/en-us/news/cta/token-generation-event/">previously announced</a>. There will be an economy built around the CTA token that allows for the buying, selling and renting of cards, according to a <a href="https://twitter.com/Elixir_Games/status/1790456885637783739">post to X</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The developers behind "Cross the Ages" said it had also previously raised $20 million with $5 million coming from its community. The games backers include both the gaming giant Ubisoft and Polygon.</p>\r\n<p>"Cross the Ages" is available on Windows, Mac, Android and Apple mobile devices. It has been downloaded more than 400,000 times and has nearly 150,000 monthly active users, according to a statement. </p>\r\n<p>The CTA token is also being listed on <span style="font-weight: 400;">Gate.io</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and MEXC's exchanges, the statement said.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>