<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Crypto wallet developer Exodus Movement's Class A common stock listing on the NYSE American has been postponed until the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission finalizes its review of the company's registration statement, the company said in a statement Wednesday.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Exodus Movement's common stock, with ticker EXOD, was scheduled to start trading on the small cap equity trading platform from Thursday. Its CEO JP Richardson </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292795/exodus-nyse-american-listing"><span style="font-weight: 400;">previously stated</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that being listed on NYSE American would help the company expand its presence and increase liquidity.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"While we are surprised and confused by this last-minute decision, we remain hopeful that the SEC will follow through on its commitment to treat us as the law intends," Richardson said in the Wednesday </span><a href="https://finance.yahoo.com/news/listing-exodus-class-common-stock-010500417.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. "Exodus has been fully transparent and responsive throughout this process and we expect a swift resolution in this matter."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company added that it may reconsider listing on a national securities exchange in the future once the SEC completes its review. In the meantime, EXOD will continue to trade on OTC Markets' OTCQX.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Exodus recorded $29.1 million in revenues in the first quarter of 2024, up 118% year-on-year, according to its <a href="https://finance.yahoo.com/news/exodus-reports-preliminary-first-quarter-202900276.html">preliminary review</a>. It had monthly active users of around 1.69 million during the time period. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Exodus Movement did not immediately respond to The Block's request for further comment.</span></p>