<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Crypto wallet developer Exodus Movement announced Monday that it received the approval for listing its common stock on the NYSE American. The stock, with ticker EXOD, will start trading on the platform on May 9.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Trading on the NYSE American will allow Exodus to create greater long-term value for our stockholders by increasing our presence within the investor community and, in turn, increase liquidity," Exodus CEO and Co-founder JP Richardson <a href="https://finance.yahoo.com/news/exodus-movement-inc-announces-uplist-121500836.html?guccounter=1&amp;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLw&amp;guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAJmuI1gUQwK20ARBMTRZZkV9jagJMhWIAVCZIarzXexJjlEbMeA2U1jLmShTP9eMBRVKuYzgjbRe8F099EDsH0YVU1k-f7blLVGR0JskFyU8opCPOS0u9vbTboTySm_8zeL-AcN20unROPKPuQMUDU4EQ4bsHvwkKWFLD9MkZf5s">stated</a>.</span></p>
<p><a href="https://www.nyse.com/markets/nyse-american"><span style="font-weight: 400;">NYSE American</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, formerly known as the American Stock Exchange (AMEX), caters to companies with smaller market capitalization compared to the NYSE.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">EXOD has been already been listed on the OTCQX market, and the latest approval will see Exodus' stocks "uplisted" to the NYSE. The company added that existing stockholders need not take any action prior to the NYSE American listing. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Exodus Movement, founded in 2015, develops self-custodial wallet services for bitcoin, ether and other crypto assets. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company's </span><a href="https://www.exodus.com/support/en/articles/8722238-exodus-shares-exod-trading-faqs#h_a7eebf12a0"><span style="font-weight: 400;">EXOD security tokens</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, digital representations of Class A EXOD common shares, have been tokenized on the Algorand blockchain and can be managed on the Exodus wallets. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Exodus says it's the only company in the United States that has its common stock tokenized on the blockchain.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In its </span><a href="https://finance.yahoo.com/news/exodus-reports-preliminary-first-quarter-202900276.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">preliminary review</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for Q1, 2024, Exodus recorded a revenue of $29.1 million, which is up 118% compared to the same period last year. It had monthly active users of around 1.69 million in the first quarter.</span></p>