<p class="p2"><span class="s1">Grayscale Investments wants to meet with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and it's urging the agency to approve the conversion of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund.</span></p>
<p class="p2"><span class="s1"> "We hope you will agree that the best use of resources now is for the Commission to issue an order approving NYSE Arca's Rule 19b-4 filing and authorize the staff to work with Grayscale and NYSE Arca to finalize the prompt listing of the Trust's shares," lawyers for Grayscale said in a <a href="https://grayscale2021s.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/GBTC-DPW-Letter-to-SEC-re-DC-Circuit-Court-Decision.pdf">letter</a> to the agency on Tuesday. "We believe the Trust's nearly one million investors deserve this fair playing field as quickly as possible."</span></p>
<p class="p2"><span class="s2">Three judges in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246115/court-hands-grayscale-win-in-long-running-suit-against-sec"><span class="s3">ruled</span></a> last week that the SEC has to re-review Grayscale's bid for a spot bitcoin ETF after the asset management firm sued the agency last year following its rejection of the plan for the conversion of its flagship GBTC fund. </span></p>
<p class="p2"><span class="s2">The court specifically addressed the SEC's differential treatment of spot bitcoin ETFs and similar funds based on futures contracts, which the regulator has approved. </span></p>
<p class="p2"><span class="s2">After reviewing the judges' opinion, lawyers for Grayscale said the SEC should find that "there are no grounds" for treating its trust differently from bitcoin futures ETFs. </span></p>
<p class="p2"><span class="s2">"If any other reason could be offered in attempting to differentiate spot bitcoin ETPs from bitcoin futures ETPs—whether based on the Exchange Act's requirement that rules be 'designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices' or otherwise—we are confident that it would have surfaced by now in one of the fifteen Commission orders that rejected spot bitcoin Rule 19b-4 filings even after bitcoin futures ETPs began trading," </span><span class="s2">the lawyers said in the letter. </span></p>
<h2 class="p2"><span class="s2">A long road</span></h2>
<p class="p2"><span class="s2">The SEC has not yet greenlit a spot bitcoin ETF, though the judges' opinion last week could be a positive for the slew of firms that have applied for spot bitcoin ETFs over the past few months including big names such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235056/blackrock-takes-giant-leap-toward-spot-bitcoin-etf-with-sec-filing"><span class="s3">BlackRock</span></a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236588/fidelity-preparing-to-submit-spot-bitcoin-etf-filing-source"><span class="s3">Fidelity</span></a>. </span></p>
<p class="p4"><span class="s1">Experts have said the SEC could request an en banc hearing, meaning a rehearing in the next 45 days. After 45 days, the court will issue a final mandate that will have details on what happens next.</span></p>
<p class="p4"><span class="s1">The agency could also seek review of the judges' opinion in the Supreme Court, and it could pick a different reason to deny the ETF proposals. </span></p>