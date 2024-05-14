<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev's fate in a Dutch court on Tuesday left some in the crypto industry disappointed, but they say applicable laws in the U.S. could spell a different outcome for other developers later this year. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">According to the ruling, a Dutch court <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294322/tornado-cash-developer-found-guilty-alexey-pertsev-money-laundering-charges-to-serve-five-year-prison-sentence"><span class="s2">convicted</span></a> Pertsev, 31, of laundering $1.2 billion in crypto through the Tornado Cash mixer. A three-judge panel sentenced Pertsev to five years and four months in prison. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">"The court considers it legally and convincingly proven that the suspect, together with others, was guilty of laundering the Ether from a crime included in the indictment and that he has made a habit of this laundering," the court said in its final conclusion.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">This comes as Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm's trial in the U.S. is set to start on Sept. 23. Last year, U.S. prosecutors charged Co-founders Storm and Roman Semenov with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit sanctions violations and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business. Semenov was still at large at the time of the indictment. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Storm's lawyers have submitted a motion to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285786/arrested-tornado-cash-dev-roman-storm-motions-to-drop-fatally-flawed-charges"><span class="s2">dismiss</span></a> the charges, including in their filing a First Amendment defense that writing code can be considered free speech. Crypto groups, including Coin Center, the Blockchain Association and the DeFi Education Fund, filed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286828/three-crypto-advocacy-groups-file-amicus-briefs-in-tornado-cash-developer-roman-storms-case"><span class="s2">amicus briefs </span></a>last month supporting that motion and said the government's indictment contains many factual and legal errors. The judge next decides whether or not to dismiss the case. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">A spokesperson from the DeFi Education Fund said they were disappointed in the outcome of Pertsev's case in the Netherlands but that it should have no impact on the U.S. case against Storm. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">"As we argued in our previously submitted amicus brief in the case against Roman Storm, the government's theory of liability in the indictment is unprecedented," a spokesperson for the fund said in an emailed statement. "According to the allegations in the indictment, software developers who create open source, general use software would be held criminally liable when third party bad actors use that software years after it was created and with no direct or active engagement between the developers and those bad actors."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">"This is simply not the law as it stands in the U.S.," they added.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s3">A higher bar</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">The verdict on Tuesday shouldn't affect Storm's case because the underlying criminal statutes between the courts are very different, said Peter Van Valkenburgh, research director at the Coin Center, in an interview with The Block.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">The U.S., for example, has a different intent requirement and doesn't have such a low bar of negligence for money laundering, Van Valkenburgh said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Dutch and American law also vary in terms of constitutional law, he said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">"You have First Amendment issues at stake when you're talking about people being held criminally responsible for publishing software or publishing websites," </span><span class="s3">Van Valkenburgh said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">That doesn't make it impossible for the government to charge someone with a crime, he added. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s4">"You generally do not find protections for speech and expression in other countries that are nearly as strong and as regularly defended as you do with the U.S. constitutional system," Van </span><span class="s3">Valkenburgh said. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s3">In the Netherlands and beyond</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s4">Van </span><span class="s3">Valkenburgh said he was upset and sad following Pertsev's verdict. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s4">"My first reaction was that I'm sad that Alexey has been found guilty and will seemingly likely go to jail for a time," he said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">Van </span><span class="s3">Valkenburgh warned of possible legal ramifications for software developers throughout the Netherlands and Europe. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s4">"Without a clear ruling until now, it wasn't exactly certain how broad that standard could be stretched and how much risks there were for developers in the EU or the Netherlands specifically. I think this verdict confirms that actually it can be stretched very far, at least in the Dutch criminal law," he said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s4">The Blockchain Association said they planned to defend developers in the U.S. and globally. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">"The right to code should be afforded to all software developers," said the group's Head of Legal, Marisa Coppel, in an emailed statement. "At Blockchain Association, we will continue to defend and advocate for the rights of developers here in the United States and around the world."<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>