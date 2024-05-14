<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev was convicted on money laundering charges.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A Dutch court convicted Pertsev, 31, of laundering $1.2 billion in crypto through the Tornado Cash mixer </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">between July 9, 2019, and Aug. 10, 2022, DL News <a href="https://www.dlnews.com/articles/regulation/tornado-cash-dev-alexey-pertsev-guilty-of-money-laundering/">reported</a>. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A three-judge panel </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">sentenced the developer to five years and four months in prison. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Tornado Cash in its nature and functioning is a tool intended for criminals,” one of the judges overseeing the case reportedly said. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Russian national's legal team has 14 days to appeal the decision. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pertsev’s representatives did not immediately return a request for comment. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pertsev is one of several targeted for their role in developing Tornado Cash. The platform's co-founder, Roman Storm, is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291286/doj-says-roman-semenov-did-much-more-than-just-write-code-in-response-to-defenses-dismissal-motion">facing similar charges</a> in the U.S. for his role in shepherding the controversial software’s development. His trial is scheduled to go before a federal court in New York in September. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>