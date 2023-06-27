<p>Asset management giant Fidelity is close to submitting its own filing for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund, joining a long list of issuers keen to be first to market with such a product. </p>\r\n<p>A source familiar with the firm's plans says that it could submit its filing as soon as Tuesday, following the lead of asset management giant <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235056/blackrock-takes-giant-leap-toward-spot-bitcoin-etf-with-sec-filing">BlackRock</a>.</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock's June 15 filing has been followed by other asset managers looking to launch their own spot bitcoin funds including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235753/wisdomtree-invesco-and-blackrock-are-now-all-gunning-for-a-bitcoin-etf">Invesco, WisdomTree</a> and Bitwise.</p>\r\n<p>This will be Fidelity's second attempt at such a product. In 2021, it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/99279/fidelity-bitcoin-etf-filing">filed</a> for a bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund called the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust but was denied by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in early 2022.</p>\r\n<p>Fidelity declined to comment when contacted by The Block. </p>\r\n<h2>The promise of a bitcoin ETF</h2>\r\n<p>The launch of a spot bitcoin ETF has been described as a gamechanger among market pundits since it can provide a way for investors to get exposure to the market without having to deal with the underlying asset. BlackRock's filing specifically has been pointed out as significant given the firm's size and significance in global markets. </p>\r\n<p>"BlackRock’s decision to file for a Bitcoin ETF signals that large institutional players are positive on the long-term outlook for the digital asset," Ark analyst <a href="https://twitter.com/yassineARK" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Yassine Elmandjra</a> wrote.</p>\r\n<p>Fidelity is also a <a href="http://v">powerhouse</a>, with tens of millions of retail brokerage clients and over $11 trillion in assets under its administration. The firm is also no stranger to crypto as it has operated an institutional custody and trading services <a href="https://www.fidelitydigitalassets.com/about-us">business</a> in the market since 2018. </p>\r\n<p>On the asset management side of the house, it has offered <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=fidelity+european+crypto+fund+products&amp;ei=hqSaZIHEAuWP9u8P3Peh4AI&amp;ved=0ahUKEwiBn7nHiuP_AhXlh_0HHdx7CCwQ4dUDCA8&amp;uact=5&amp;oq=fidelity+european+crypto+fund+products&amp;gs_lp=Egxnd3Mtd2l6LXNlcnAiJmZpZGVsaXR5IGV1cm9wZWFuIGNyeXB0byBmdW5kIHByb2R1Y3RzMggQIRigARjDBEifD1CLBVjYDXABeAGQAQGYAasBoAHQB6oBAzcuM7gBA8gBAPgBAcICChAAGEcY1gQYsAPCAgUQABiiBMICChAhGKABGMMEGAriAwQYACBBiAYBkAYI&amp;sclient=gws-wiz-serp">fund products</a> to European clients via Fidelity International since February 2022.</p>\r\n<p><em>Related news: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236558/multi-billion-dollar-question-posed-by-blackrock-move-for-a-spot-bitcoin-etf">The multi-billion dollar question posed by BlackRock's bitcoin ETF move.</a></em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>