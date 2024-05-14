<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair J. Christopher Giancarlo is joining stablecoin issuer Paxos's board of directors, according to a statement released by the company.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Paxos tapped Giancarlo, who has also been nicknamed "CryptoDad," who will work alongside other directors including former U.S. Senator Bill Bradley, D-N.J. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Giancarlo will help the firm in its growth, said Paxos CEO Charles Cascarilla in a <a href="https://paxos.com/blog/paxos-adds-j-christopher-giancarlo-to-board-of-directors/"><span class="s2">press release</span></a> on Tuesday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">"He has been at the forefront of advocating for blockchain to improve the infrastructure of our financial system," </span><span class="s1">Cascarilla said.</span><span class="s3"> "His insights will support us as we expand our position as a leader in regulated digital asset market structure and stablecoin innovation."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Paxos issues PayPal USD, Pax Dollar and Pax Gold and is regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services. Last year, regulators <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/211214/sec-action-against-paxos-paints-regulatory-target-on-stablecoins"><span class="s4">probed</span></a> Paxos' ties to Binance's USD stablecoin and Paxos <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/210932/paxos-will-no-longer-issue-binance-usd-stablecoin"><span class="s4">stopped</span></a> issuing Binance USD. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s3">Crypto Dad </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Giancarlo was chair of the CFTC from March 2017 to April 2019, where he oversaw the launch of the first bitcoin futures products. He later <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/116949/former-cftc-chair-giancarlo-is-putting-out-a-book-titled-cryptodad"><span class="s4">published</span></a> a book about bitcoin derivatives, "CryptoDad: The Fight for the Future of Money</span><span class="s5">." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s5">The former CFTC chair also co-founded the Digital Dollar Project, a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/103693/digital-dollar-project-cbdc-pilot-giancarlo"><span class="s2">forum</span></a> for exploring digital innovation, including a U.S. central bank digital currency. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">"I’m honored to join Paxos’s board and be a part of innovation in the financial sector," Giancarlo said in a statement. "Paxos’s commitment to compliance and dedication to building a more efficient and inclusive financial system resonates deeply with me."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>